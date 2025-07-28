Modern Wall Art: Philippe Hugonnard's Exclusive "Lost Dreams" Fine Art Prints Collection Launches on BigWallDecor.com

Philippe Hugonnard launches "Lost Dreams," an exclusive collection of 21 surreal large-format fine art portraits available only on BigWallDecor.com through August 31. Enjoy 35% off with code DREAMS.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philippe Hugonnard announces the release of "Lost Dreams," an exclusive fine art series now available only on BigWallDecor.com through August 31. This curated collection of 21 large-format portraits combines abstract beauty, feminine strength, and dreamlike emotion. Each piece is designed to transform interiors through a blend of bold design and poetic sensitivity.