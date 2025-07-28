Modern Wall Art: Philippe Hugonnard's Exclusive "Lost Dreams" Fine Art Prints Collection Launches on BigWallDecor.com

Philippe Hugonnard launches "Lost Dreams," an exclusive collection of 21 surreal large-format fine art portraits available only on BigWallDecor.com through August 31. Enjoy 35% off with code DREAMS.
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philippe Hugonnard announces the release of "Lost Dreams," an exclusive fine art series now available only on BigWallDecor.com through August 31. This curated collection of 21 large-format portraits combines abstract beauty, feminine strength, and dreamlike emotion. Each piece is designed to transform interiors through a blend of bold design and poetic sensitivity.
The artworks explore futuristic fashion, surreal imagery, and soft pastel tones. With figures veiled in clouds and textures ranging from translucent to iridescent, each composition invites viewers into a hypnotic and sensual visual experience.
Printed in Big Wall Décor's signature ArtFab extra-large format using premium materials designed to last, each piece reflects the brand's commitment to quality and bold design. Big Wall Décor is the leader in oversized modern wall art, helping customers create immersive spaces with museum-worthy visuals.
To mark the launch, art lovers can enjoy a 35% discount with the promo code DREAMS.
