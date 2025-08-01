Modernism Week - October Offers Four Exciting Days of Tours and Events

We are so excited to continue sharing the momentum of our twentieth-year celebration with this popular fall version of our festival. Post this

Highlighted events include:

Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Sackley Chase Sensation (10/16 – 10/19, $40 ) This stunning 70s residence was designed by the prolific Palm Springs architect Stan Sackley in 1976 and beautifully decorated by the iconic interior designer Steve Chase . This remarkable home, recently updated by Grace Home Furnishings, features striking Brutalist features, including pristine Italian natural travertine floors and expansive walls of glass that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and the Indian Canyons golf course. This home debuted previously at Modernism Week in February.

Architectural bus tours are one of the most popular programs offered during Modernism Week. The Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour (10/16 - 19, $130 ) is Modernism Week's signature and bus tour providing guests with an overview of the most significant architectural treasures of Palm Springs . Other bus tours include Charles Phoenix Super Duper Double Decker Bus Tour (10/16 - 19, $160 ), Twilight Architectural Bus Tour (10/17 and 10/18, $100 ) Bella da Ball Bus Tour (10/17 and 10/18, $100 ) Sinatra's Rat Pack Homes & Hangouts Bus Tour (10/16-19, $100 ) and The Homes That Define Palm Springs Bus Tour (10/16 - 19, $100 ).

Preview Party for Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show (10/17, $95 ) Beat the crowds and enjoy a festive wine reception and early buying opportunity at the Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show. Preview party tickets include return entry to the show all weekend.

) Beat the crowds and enjoy a festive wine reception and early buying opportunity at the Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show. Preview party tickets include return entry to the show all weekend. Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show (10/18 -19, $25 ) The annual Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show features nearly 50 premier national exhibitors offering vintage furniture, decorative and fine art representing all design movements of the 20th century and 21st century contemporary design.

Newly offered activities include:

100 Years of Palm Springs Modernism (10/17 and 10/18, $130 ) Led by top-rated architectural tour guide Trevor O'Donnell , this intimate 22-seat mini-coach tour surveys a full century of fascinating modernist architecture in Palm Springs .

Palm Springs Paradise Home Tour: A Celebration of Bold Design, Color, and Desert Style (10/17, $80 )This exclusive home tour offers a rare opportunity to go behind the doors of six spectacular residences, each one an unforgettable celebration of bold color, sleek lines, inspired design, and personality-packed interiors.

The Berman-Rubin Residence: A Canyon Country Club Classic (10/19, $50 ) The Berman-Rubin Residence is one of the most recognizable homes in the Indian Canyons neighborhood of South Palm Springs , one of the most glamorous resorts in Palm Springs during the 1960s and 1970s.

The Herbert Burns Trifecta Tour (10/18, $50 ) This unique tour showcases three of architectural designer Herbert Burns' sublime residential designs: the beautifully detailed Merrill & Juanita Crockett Residence (1952), the George & Sadie Gillman Residence (1948), and the extravagant Madge Phillips Residence (1959).

Canyon Country Club Colony Home Tour (10/18, $80 ) This debut activity will feature interior tours of multiple homes, vintage cars and golf carts, and printed poster boards of the community's history.

) This debut activity will feature interior tours of multiple homes, vintage cars and golf carts, and printed poster boards of the community's history. Modernism in Motion: A Sunset Showcase at Miralon (10/18, FREE) Wander through a select number of private Miralon residences where clean lines, open spaces, and indoor-outdoor flow pay homage to the golden era of midcentury modernism.

VIVA LAS VEGAS (10/18 and 10/19, $195 ) is an unforgettable evening of show-stopping tunes by the popular Gand Band including hit songs from iconic artists that have become synonymous with Las Vegas , and is coupled with a secret, multi-course menu as lavish and bold as the theme. Themed signature cocktails, beer, and wine are free-flowing and included in the ticket price. FOREVER ELVIS (10/19, $130 ) will also be offered by PS Underground.

Cocktails on The Wells Times Two (10/16, $125 ) Two distinct homes are featured for this first-time time event: a 1962 Charles Doty architect, Arthur Elrod interior designed home and a 1978 John Walling, AIA, residence that received a Michael Berman / Shannon Palmer interior design refresh in 2023.

Golden Hour Gathering at the Morse Residence, 1961 (10/18, $150 ) Nestled in the historic Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, the Morse Residence, a Palm Springs Class 1 Historic Site, opens its doors for an exclusive sunset cocktail reception. Guests will sip cocktails poolside as they experience Palm Springs at its most polished, intimate, stylish, and effortlessly chic.

ONE- PS Presents: Historic Walking Tour of Downtown Palm Springs (10/18, $100 ) Join ONE-PS for this expertly guided walking tour through downtown Palm Springs , where participants will explore iconic sites that shaped the city's early history, architecture, and culture.

The Brutalist: Exploring Laszlo Sandor's Canyon South III and the Rise of 1970s Desert Modernism (10/17, $70 ) Canyon South III Twin Palms will offer its first Modernism Week event that features a talk on architect Laszlo Sandor's bold style followed by a tour of five homes that blend Brutalism with Midcentury Modernism.

Atomic Ranch Talk & Tour: A Racquet Club Revival (10/17, $60 ) This newly completed refresh of a Racquet Club Estates gem showcases where preservation meets a new generation of midcentury modern styling that embraces simplicity, functionality, and luxury. A talk by Atomic Ranch editor Jickie Torres, Steven Shields of Shields Residential, and Heather Cohen of Dama Interiors is included.

Atomic Ranch Talk & Tour at William Krisel's Rice House (10/19, $60 ) Guests will tour the spectacular Rice House, a glamorous and sprawling residence designed by William Krisel in 1969. Following the tour, Atomic Ranch editor Jickie Torres will conduct a poolside chat with homeowner Lissa Gruman .

Mod with a Twist at Ocotillo Lodge (1016 – 10/18, $45 ) The ever-popular Mod with a Twist series is back and reimagined at a new location – the iconic Ocotillo Lodge in South Palm Springs . Mod with a Twist is a light-hearted (but deep) dive into some of the more obscure topics of the midcentury featuring five humorous and informative 10-minute presentations.

Film Screening: "The Donn of Tiki!" (10/18, $40 and $50 VIP) The Palm Springs Cultural Center will screen the new documentary feature film "The Donn of Tiki (The Mostly True Story of Don the Beachcomber)." The activity includes an introduction and Q&A with the filmmaker.

Other Featured Modernism Week – October events include:

Walking Tour of Tamarisk's Iconic Architecture by Preservation Mirage (10/19, $60 )

Frank Sinatra's "Twin Palms" Estate Tour (10/16, $50 )

Twin Palms Guided Walking Tour: An Insider's Perspective of the Desert's First Modernist Neighborhood (10/16 and 10/17, $45 )

Temple Isaiah: The Evolution of Classical to Extreme Modernism (10/16 and 10/17, $75 )

Sunnylands Historic House Tour (10/16-10/19, $75 )

Frey House II Tour + Museum Day Passes (10/16 – 10/19, $75 tour, $125 tour and twilight reception)

Midcentury Sunny Cycle Tour by PS ModCom (10/16 – 10/19, $90 )

Tour Famed American architect John Lautner's 1947 Boutique Hotel at The Lautner Compound (10/18, $60 )

Palm Springs Historical Society walking tours:

Celebrity Haven: Unique Boutique Resorts, Frank Sinatra's Neighborhood: The Hollywood Elite, Giants of Architecture, Golden Era of Hollywood Homes, Heart of the City: Pioneers to Playground of the Stars, Hidden Paradise of Showbiz Legends, Inns, Architecture and Glamour, Modernist Treasures: Lush living on the Links, Rat Pack Playground: Modernist Homes, Shangri-La of the Stars: Midcentury Showcase, and Stars of The Movie Colony: Romantic Palm Springs. Desert Stardust: Contemporary Uptown Design District.

Special Events

Modernism Week provides a variety of fun special events along the retro-culture theme for guests. This year, these include:

Casual Concours, The Desert's Most Fabulous Midcentury Car Show: Coupe du Jour Show (10/18, $25 )

Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Class with Steen Bojsen-Moller at Mr. Lyons (10/16-10/19, $85 )

Pasta Making Cooking Class and Lunch at Trio Palm Springs (10/17, $125 )

Curated Vintage Event (10/18, $15 and $25 ) PS UNDERGROUND will offer two amazing shows coupled with multi-course meals.

Free Events

Each year Modernism Week offers a robust range of free events. This October these include:

Art Architecture & Design Book Sale by the Friends of the Palm Springs Library (1017 – 10/19, FREE)

Art District Tour (10/18, FREE)

Canyon Country Club: History and Design of Palm Springs' Garden of Eden – talk (10/17, FREE)

Garden of Eden – talk (10/17, FREE) Hot Purple Energy Architectural Bike Ride (10/18, FREE)

Palm Springs Walk of the Stars Dedication for Herbert W. Burns (10/17, FREE)

(10/17, FREE) The Design of Herbert W. Burns – talk (10/17, FREE)

Modernism Week top sponsors include Ferguson Home, Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, and Monogram. The City of Palm Springs is the Civic Presenting Sponsor. To receive Modernism Week updates, visit modernismweek.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X.

Modernism Week will offer its signature 11-day festival February 12-22, 2026. Tickets will be available starting November 1 at 12 p.m. PST and may be viewed online starting October 25.

About Modernism Week:

Modernism Week is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, providing scholarships to local Palm Springs students pursuing college educations in the fields of architecture and design; as well as giving grants to local and state organizations for their efforts to preserve modernist architecture throughout the state of California.

