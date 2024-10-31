Modernism Week Announces February 2025 Schedule for 20th Anniversary Event

"Founded 20 years ago to honor midcentury and modern design and financially support local preservation organizations and historic neighborhoods, Modernism Week has evolved into a globally recognized festival." William Kopelk, Chairman Post this

In honor of its impressive two decades of programming, the Modernism Week team worked closely with homeowners of exclusive and seldom-seen homes to offer limited tours of significant fan-favorite homes that have been showcased in previous years. These tours will celebrate the rich legacy of the Desert Modernist architects and feature many of the stunning homes they designed. Some of the homes include the Steve McQueen residence, the Sinatra Estate, the Arthur Elrod "Escape House," William Cody and Donald Wexler's private residences, and the Raymond Loewy Residence.

"We've curated an incredible selection of tours, talks and experiences in celebration of our 20th anniversary," said Lisa Vossler Smith, CEO of Modernism Week. "As always, we're introducing new, exciting programs to be enjoyed for the first time, while also bringing back some of our most popular home tours from past years. We're especially grateful to the many homeowners who are generously participating by donating their homes for tours. We can't wait to share them with our Modernism Week community."

"Modernism Week highlights architectural and design excellence," said Chairman William Kopelk. "Founded 20 years ago to honor midcentury and modern design and financially support local preservation organizations and historic neighborhoods, it has evolved into a globally recognized festival; in February 2024 it attracted over 130,000 visitors and generated more than $68 million for the local economy. We're excited to showcase our modernist architecture, historic neighborhoods, and preservation initiatives through engaging presentations and programs with prominent architects and designers for both new and returning guests."

2025 HIGHLIGHTED EVENTS

Keynote Presentation: Dr. Raymond Neutra: Survival Through Design (2/15, #35, $100)

Modernism Week is proud to welcome Dr. Raymond Neutra as this year's Keynote Speaker. The youngest son of renowned architect Richard Neutra, Dr. Neutra leads the Neutra Institute for Survival Through Design (NISD), dedicated to preserving his father's legacy and addressing contemporary design challenges. He will discuss new innovations at the Institute, share memories of his father, and recount stories from his unique upbringing at the Neutra VDL Studio and Residence, designed by his father in 1932.

FEATURED HOME TOURS

This year, Modernism Week will present two Featured Home Tours.

Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: The West House (2/14-17, and 2/21-23, $40) Tour the dynamic residence recently remodeled by Michelle Boudreau Design previously owned by actor Adam West, best known for his role as Batman. This 1954 property in the cherished Old Las Palmas neighborhood features customized elevated details and revitalized modernist aesthetics with an innovative twist, all while paying tribute to Albert Frey's signature architectural elements and honoring the iconic legacy of Batman.

Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Sackley Chase Sensation (2/14-17, and 2/21-23, $40) This stunning 70s residence was designed by the prolific Palm Springs architect Stan Sackley in 1976 and beautifully decorated by the iconic interior designer Steve Chase. This remarkable home, recently updated by Grace Home Furnishings, features striking Brutalist features, including pristine Italian natural travertine floors and expansive walls of glass that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and the Indian Canyons golf course.

In addition, dozens of tours of iconic homes designed by leading midcentury modern architects will be offered during the festival. These include:

Signature Home Tour: Morning and Afternoon Tour (both: 2/16 and 2/23, $150) The Signature Home Tour has long been one of the premier Modernism Week interior home tour experiences and the 20th anniversary tour will be no exception. Each Sunday will showcase a different selection of homes in Palm Springs, curated to show the best of Desert Modernism as designed by the architects known as "The Palm Springs School." The architects could range from such midcentury icons as William Krisel and Donald Wexler to "New-Century" masters of contemporary design.

Palm Desert Signature Home Tour (2/18, $100) Produced and presented by Modernism Week and KUD Properties, this popular tour of midcentury modern and "new century modern" homes will take place in the beautiful neighborhoods of South Palm Desert. Until now, many of these properties have been a best-kept secret in the greater Palm Springs area. The self-driving tour of multiple residences will feature a variety of neighborhoods and modern architectural styles.

Other highlighted tours include:

Midcentury Top Ten Tour: Ten Architects Who Made Palm Springs Modern (2/14, 2/15, 2/17, 2/20, 2/21, and 2/22, $130) Join this exploration of the work of brilliant local architects Albert Frey, William F. Cody, Donald Wexler, E. Stewart Williams, William Krisel, Richard Harrison, John Porter Clark, Robson Chambers, Hugh Kaptur, and Walter S. White. Led by top-rated architectural tour guide Trevor O'Donnell, guests will travel with fellow modernism fans in a small, enclosed motor coach (22-seats) and experience a fun, fascinating traveling group discussion designed to identify the enduring achievements of the Palm Springs Desert Modernist architects.

Garden Tour of the Kaufmann Residence, Richard Neutra, 1946 (2/15, 2/17, 2/19, 2/21, and 2/22, $75) The outdoor garden tour of the historic Edgar J. Kaufmann Residence, Richard Neutra, 1946 is an extraordinary opportunity to experience the iconic architecture and landscape design that have made this residence a global landmark. While the interior of the house is not open to the public, visitors will have the opportunity to view inside through the open glass sliding doors, which seamlessly integrate the architectural masterpiece into the surrounding landscape.

Modern Garden Tour (2/19, $80) Experience and embrace the modern aesthetic of drought tolerant and desert-friendly plants while touring exquisitely designed private modern gardens located in Palm Springs. Guests will discover a wide variety of gardens from minimal to lush, all using modern materials and plantings. A keepsake brochure and map will be provided at check-in.

SPECIAL FOCUS: THE LEGACY OF DESERT MODERNISTS

A group of 20th-century Palm Springs architects formed a cohesive, yet diverse group of committed Modernists well versed in the range of Modernist concepts that had evolved by the midcentury. Once settled in Palm Springs, they brought the desert's inspiration to modern ideas rather than introduce a predetermined Modern architecture to the desert. Modernism Week celebrates the legacy of these early architects and how their collective work created eventually created a style now known as the Palm Springs School of Architecture. These early innovators will be celebrated through a variety of programs and tours, including:

The Palm Springs School: A Symposium (2/22, $75 - $195 Symposium PLUS Home Tour) This symposium by Palm Springs Art Museum and Palm Springs Architectural Alliance establishes Palm Springs Desert Modernism as a unique architectural movement. The symposium includes the option of an afternoon self-driving tour of five of the most significant homes of the Palm Springs School of Desert Modernism. Author and historian Alan Hess will provide the keynote presentation. Following are talks by cultural and architectural historian George Thomas on the history of resort architecture in America, architectural historian and writer Sian Winship exploring the role of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in the growth of Palm Springs at midcentury, and architect and Principal City Planner of Palm Springs Ken Lyon discussing the importance of preservation in establishing Palm Springs as a mecca of midcentury Modernism. These 4 experts, and others, are featured in a new book, The Palm Springs School -Desert Modernism: 1934-1975 (Rizzoli Publishing, 2025), written by Alan Hess . A book signing follows the presentation. A limited number of symposium PLUS home tour tickets will be available for guests to experience a self-driving tour of the exteriors and interiors of five of the most significant homes of the Palm Springs School of Desert Modernism. These exceptional five homes, all featured in the new book, are not usually available for interior tours and are distinctly different examples of Desert Modernism.

SPECIAL FOCUS: WHERE DESIGN MEETS INTERIOR DESIGN

Many programs in the 2025 festival demonstrate how many types of design significantly impacted midcentury modern culture. Programs featuring this include:

VIBE House Tour (2/20, $50) This time-capsule home tour in the Deepwell Estates neighborhood will showcase the lavish and audacious design of the VIBE House, formerly owned by "Plumber to the Stars" Jack Stephan. This 3,250-square-foot treasure is a bold testament to lavish living and audacious design. Completed in 1970, this One Thousand and One Nights-inspired fantasy known as "Stephan's Folly" dazzles with its unique blend of paisleys, plaids, and vibrant colors, reflecting Jack's flamboyant personality. From the striking ochre and avocado green kitchen to the inviting living room with its iconic curved bar, every corner tells a story of high-roller charm.

The Arthur Elrod "Escape House" Tour (2/17, $55) This very exclusive tour of the former 1962 Las Palmas neighborhood home of midcentury modern interior designer Arthur Elrod, A.S.I.D. will reveal meticulously preserved interiors from the midcentury period of Palm Springs. Participants will experience Arthur Elrod's exquisite taste and style that is as relevant today as it was then. Palm Springs resident and local icon Nelda Linsk was an early client and lifelong friend of Arthur's and will be present for this special tour. This is an encore home tour from 2019.

There will also be a unique series of talks and workshops exploring the legacy of Black Mountain College, the legendary experiential American art school that from 1933-1957 that attracted a dazzling roster of renowned students, faculty and visitors who collectively shaped the social and artistic attitudes of midcentury America. This will be presented in collaboration with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation.

NEW THIS YEAR:

The Griffing and Goldberg residences: PS ModCom Iconic Home Tour (2/16, $100) Southridge is home to one of the most exclusive and historic estates in Palm Springs. This exciting tour will feature two houses that showcase diverse and interesting architectural styles. The Griffing Residence was originally designed in the early 1960s by the local team of Patten & Wild and was bought by Thomas Griffing, one of the original investors in Southridge. In 2014, award-winning architect Susan Secoy Jensen, AIA, acquired the house and reimagined it, returning it to its minimal design. Following this tour, participants will explore the Goldberg Residence. Initially designed in 1962 as a spec house by William F. Cody, it was purchased by Chicago industrialist and inventor Stanley Goldberg, who then rehired Cody along with designer Arthur Elrod to expand the floor plan, incorporating many distinctive and glamorous features that exist today. In 2016, designer Michael Johnston and Broadway lyricist David Zippel purchased the house and Michael conducted an extensive restoration based on Cody's original plans. Touring these properties is a rare opportunity and an absolute must for architecture and design aficionados.

King Gillette Estate Tour (2/20, $50) Tour the Spanish Revival style King Gillette Estate (1923) in the Mesa which recently underwent a thorough renovation by interior designer Bill Stewart.

"Canyon Country Club: History and Design of Palm Springs' Garden of Eden" Book Signing and Tour (2/15, $75) The marvelous custom midcentury Dr. Maurice Rice residence (1969, William Krisel) in Canyon Country Club is the venue for this tour. The residence features a pentagonal 75-foot-long lap pool that traverses the entirety of the back of the home and enjoys one of the finest lots in Canyon Country Club, near the iconic lakes and fountains. A copy of the book Canyon Country Club: History and Design of Palm Springs' Garden of Eden is included with each ticket purchased.

Celebrating a Decade of Palm Springs Modern Living by James Schnepf: A Special Home Tour (2/18, $160) This extraordinary self-driving tour of seven homes in five neighborhoods offers a rare opportunity to explore properties designed by legendary midcentury architects as captured in James Schnepf's acclaimed book Palm Springs Modern Living. In honor of the 10th anniversary of Schnepf's iconic work, this exclusive tour offers a rare opportunity to explore properties designed by legendary midcentury architects, all within the City of Palm Springs. Each home on the tour exemplifies the groundbreaking work of renowned architects featured in the book, including Donald Wexler, William Krisel, E. Stewart Williams, Charles DuBois, William Cody, Richard Neutra, Herbert Burns, and Shuler & Lapham.

ARCHITECTURAL BUS TOURS

One of the best ways to experience Modernism Week is on the popular Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour (2/13 - 2/22, $130). This signature tour provides guests with a 2.5-hour overview of significant civic and commercial buildings, as well as residential properties located within notable Palm Springs neighborhoods, including the midcentury "leisure lifestyle" communities in South Palm Springs. Lead by knowledgeable guides, this open-air experience provides participants with a better understanding of the historical richness and architectural diversity found in this desert oasis.

In addition, Modernism Week offers other compelling double decker bus tours, including:

Bella da Ball's Celebrity Homes Bus Tour (2/14 - 2/16 and 2/21 - 2/22, $100) Bella da Ball, Palm Springs' own drag ambassador, guides this special sunset tour of Palm Springs celebrity haunts, clubs and homes.

Charles Phoenix Super Duper Double Decker Bus Tour (2/14 - 2/23, $160) Experience midcentury architectural treasures of Palm Springs with retro pop culture humorist and author Charles Phoenix as he leads a spirited adventure atop a double decker open-air bus.

Illuminated Twilight Bus Tour (2/14 - 19, 2/21, and 2/22, $100) This evening tour provides guests with a 90-minute illuminated view of some of the most significant midcentury architectural treasures of Palm Springs.

Sinatra's Rat Pack Homes & Hangouts Bus Tour (2/13 - 2/22, $100) This 90-minute tour features the desert-modern style homes of Rat Pack members and several of the hangouts that they frequented, many of which still exist. Also see residences of other celebrities of the era, including Dinah Shore, Elvis Presley, Liberace, Desi Arnaz, and Jack Benny.

The Homes That Define Palm Springs Bus Tour (2/13 and 2/20, $100) This 90-minute tour showcases some of the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Springs, drawing attention to the spectacular home styles, including pre-war Spanish Colonial Revival and a range of midcentury modern residential architectural styles.

Two special private bus excursions will also take place -- one to the historic estate and gardens in Alta Dena of master woodworker, Sam Maloof (2/23, $145), and one to the American Museum of Ceramic Art (AMOCA) in Pomona to experience the Architectural Pottery: Ceramics for a Modern Landscape exhibition (2/20, $145). Both include round trip transportation from Palm Springs and lunch.

PARTIES

This year, Modernism Week will offer several enticing parties in venues rarely open to the public. These include:

Start the festival by stepping back in time for a night of vintage glamour at the Modernism Week 20th Anniversary Opening Night Extravaganza (2/13, $350). Modernism Week celebrates its 20th anniversary with a REALLY BIG SHOW and an unforgettable night at the Palm Springs Air Museum. This extravaganza promises to be Modernism Week's most spectacular event in two decades. Guests will be dazzled by a show featuring Sinatra's smooth crooning, The Beatles' infectious energy, and Elvis's rock-and-roll swagger.

For those looking to find rare vintage furniture or accessories, don't miss the festive Preview Party for the Palm Springs Modernism Show (2/14, $125) at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The party is the prime opportunity for participants to shop directly from dealers before the show opens to the public on Saturday. The ticket price includes cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, and re-entry to the show all weekend. The popular event showcases more than 125 premier national and international exhibitors from across the U.S. and Europe featuring vintage furniture and decorative and fine arts reflecting all design movements of the 20th century with a heavy emphasis on midcentury modern and compelling 21st century original designs for modern living.

Modernism Week attendees will have the rare opportunity to live it up like the Rat Pack at one of three parties at Frank Sinatra's legendary Twin Palms estate in Palm Springs. Of note is An Evening to Remember: A Night at Frank's Place to Benefit the Preservation & Restoration of St. Theresa Catholic Church designed by William F. Cody (2/20, $300). This entertaining and delicious fundraiser will feature a retro crooner performing Sinatra's classic hits as guests enjoy dinner under the stars.

The Retro Martini Party (2/21, $250) is the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation's annual fundraiser that will take place at the Butler Residence (1974, architectural designer James H. McNaughton), aka the "Pink Door House." While photographs of the Hollywood Regency-style home's pink front door have spread the allure of Palm Springs' midcentury architecture internationally, the interior's grand entertainment areas and richly colored décor are no less striking. Sited on a sprawling double-lot, the manicured grounds, towering palm trees, 75-foot pool, and captivating mountain views luxuriously compliment the brilliantly designed 5,300 square-foot home.

At the PS ModCom "King of Cool" soiree at the Steve McQueen Residence (2/15, $275) the exclusive gates of Southridge will welcome guests to the former home of the "King of Cool," Steve McQueen, a stunning location that features breathtaking views of Palm Springs. Designed in 1964 by famed architect Hugh Kaptur, this iconic home has been returned to its former glory thanks to Mark Haddawy, co-founder of Resurrection Vintage, and fashion designer Jeremy Scott. Guests will be mesmerized by a treasure trove of unique McQueen-era artifacts as they sip cocktails poolside and dance under a blanket of stars.

A Swanky Sunset Jazz Party at the Glamourous Midcentury Modern Koerner Residence (2/20, $295) kicks off the Palm Springs International Jazz Fest, returning for the second year of incredible jazz performances on the second weekend of Modernism Week.

Hey, Hey…We're the Monkees! Mod Music and Cocktail Party (2/16 and 2/17, $95) This Mod 60s cocktail party and live multimedia concert at the Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center celebrates the music of the Monkees with the Gand Band, voted "Coachella Valley's Best Band."

FEATURED TALKS

During the 11-day event many guests experience dozens of informative and entertaining talks, panel discussions, and films, including the premieres of THE HARVARD FIVE: a story of love, architecture and a design revolution (2/15, $20) and Preservation Mirage Presents Richard Neutra's Maslon House (2/19, $25). There will be a series of talks by owners and experts from around the world exploring emblematic modernist homes, including Villa Tugendhat, Fallingwater, Casa Pedregal, Edith Farnsworth House, New Canaan Glass House, Casa de Vidro, 2 Willow Road and Wimbledon Glass House. Other exciting talks include Stories Untold: Howard Smith - Rediscovering A Lost Black Modernist (2/17, FREE), which focuses on Howard Smith, the only Black artist to gain prominence amid post-war Scandinavian modernism. Find out more about Richard Neutra in Survival Through Restoration: Neutra's Legacy in Palm Springs (2/14, $18). This panel conversation brings together Beth Edwards Harris, PhD, and Catherine Meyler, who each contributed heroic efforts to preserve Richard Neutra's legacy in Palm Springs. Catherine rescued the Grace Miller house (1936) from disrepair. Beth Harris rescued the Kaufmann house (1946) when it could have been sold as a tear-down. Historian Alan Hess will moderate this discussion about the challenges and successes of these two restorations. Fashion designer Todd Oldham returns to present his signature fast-paced presentation showcasing the vibrant and iconic designs of Alexander Girard (2/20, $35). This is a visual feast of more than 800 images, some never published before, that are found in his lavish new book, Alexander Girard, Let in the Sun (Phaidon 2024). Charles Phoenix, Ambassador of Americana, will provide a rollicking exploration of Googie style called Charles Phoenix Presents Googieland! A Celebration of Atomic Age Architecture and Design (2/15, $50/$75). "Googie style is the JAZZ of midcentury modern style" he says. "It went off the rails and shattered all the rules."

SPECIAL EVENTS

Throughout the festival Modernism Week will showcase many festive special events. CAMP, the Modernism Week central hub located inside Hyatt Palm Springs, will be open daily and include music, mingling, and many daily events. In addition, Modernism Week will offer several popular special events:

2025 Modernism Week Vintage Trailer Show (2/22 and 2/23, $30) This is one of the most celebrated and exciting events of Modernism Week's second weekend and this year's show promises to be bigger and better than ever. This thoughtfully curated collection of vintage trailers, campers, buses, and motor homes is arguably one of the largest and most attended vintage trailer shows in the United States.

"Hunka Hunka Burning Love:" An Elvis Presley fashion tribute (2/16, $80) This fun fashion show will pay tribute to Elvis Presley by featuring fashions that reference Elvis Presley movies, hit songs, and his long residency at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It will showcase Emilio Pucci, Malcolm Starr, Pierre Cardin, Halston, and even some contemporary fashions. Guests will be able to shop before the show for great vintage items, and after the show to purchase pieces from the show at the Mitchells Palm Springs Pop Up Shop. Proceeds from this fundraiser event will benefit Temple Isaiah.

Curated Vintage Event (2/22, $15 and $30) Retailers and private dealers showcase their finest vintage apparel, luxury items, textiles, jewelry, and accessories. It highlights exceptional vintage fashion and accessories to dress vintage fashion lovers. Inspirational retailers and private dealers converge to feature their very best.

NEIGHBORHOOD TOURS

Modernism Week will feature 28 tours in historic neighborhoods in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, and Joshua Tree. These neighborhood tours enable guests to explore unique neighborhoods and view the stunning interiors of distinctive homes not normally open to the public.

Highlighted neighborhood tours include:

Old Las Palmas Home Tour: A Peek Behind the Hedges III - Celebrating Our First 100 Years (2/17, $150) Explore six homes in Old Las Palmas ranging from the late 1920s and 1930s to modern renovations, including the former residence of Ronald and Nancy Reagan during their transition to the presidency.

Indian Canyons Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Modernism Week Home Tours (2/22, $130) Indian Canyons offers an unparalleled experience with its rich history and stunning examples of midcentury modern architecture. Visitors may explore seven architecturally significant homes showcasing why Indian Canyons is a premier neighborhood in Palm Springs. Each home offers unobstructed views of the mountains.

Historic Tennis Club Neighborhood: Tour of Seven Homes (2/22, $95) This exciting tour showcases the oldest Palm Springs neighborhood, located between downtown and the mountains. On tour are seven architectural jewels representing a distinct range of midcentury interpretations.

Manitou Springs Mod: A Legacy Tour in Indian Wells Country Club (2/13, $150) This guided 1.5-mile walking tour showcases five homes in Manitou Springs, a refined neighborhood within Indian Wells Country Club (including the Lawrence Welk estate) and an afternoon cocktail soirée.

Tahquitz River Estates: Midcentury Sensations (2/15, $90) This tour showcases six beautiful midcentury homes where midcentury modern masterpieces blend seamlessly with contemporary classics. From the expansive walls of glass to hidden lanais and breezeways, these homes epitomize modern living within unassuming ranch-style facades.

LIVE PERFORMANCES

PS UNDERGROUND invites attendees to enjoy two special dinner shows during the festival. Ponytails, Chiffon, and Shangri-La (2/18-20; $175) celebrates the era of doo-wop and soulful melodies as award-winning cabaret singer Francesca Amari explores the fascinating stories and hit songs from the best of the 1950s and 1960s female singers. Sunny Side of the Street (2/14-16, 2/21-22, $195) offers a one-of-a-kind experience of music and ambience that pays tribute to Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Both shows feature a sumptuous four-course dinner with free-flowing cocktails.

Sunset with The Dreamboats (2/17, $150) Enjoy an evening with The Dreamboats at the Historic O'Donnell Golf Club. Wine reception with gourmet appetizers created by executive Chef Gabriel Woo.

RETURNING FAVORITES

Modernism Week aficionados will be pleased to see that "fan favorite" events will return this year. Highlights include the Modernism Show on the first weekend, tours of Sunnylands, Frey House II, The House of Tomorrow, and tours of many iconic homes in the Coachella Valley (including residences formerly owned by Frank Sinatra and William Holden). Also included are the Palm Springs Historical Society Walking Tours and tours of the historic Temple Isaiah.

Modernism Week top sponsors include Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Monogram, Cotino, Flor, Natural Retreats, and Willis. The City of Palm Springs is the Civic Presenting Sponsor. To receive Modernism Week updates, visit modernismweek.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X. Modernism Week will celebrate twenty years with its signature 11-day festival that will take place February 13-23, 2025. Tickets will be available starting November 1 at 12 p.m. PST and may be viewed online starting October 25. To receive updates, visit modernismweek.com and sign up to receive the free M Magazine.

About Modernism Week

Modernism Week is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing scholarships to local Palm Springs students pursuing college educations in the fields of architecture and design as well as giving grants to local and state organizations for their efforts to preserve modernist architecture throughout the state of California.

