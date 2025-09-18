Modernist Mall in Brasília Relies on Penetron Technology for Durable Concrete Structures

Paulo Octávio has worked with Penetron in many other projects and recognizes the superior product performance and reliable support of our team. Post this

Designed by Aflalo Gasperini Arquitetos and developed by Paulo Octávio, a Brazilian property developer and general contractor, the style of Shopping Manhattan is clearly inspired by Brasília's modernist lines. The mall features over 300 stores covering a 120,000 m2 (1.3 million ft2) footprint. Visitors can enjoy international luxury brand shops, local boutiques, an extensive food court, gourmet restaurants, cinema complex, children's play areas, and event spaces.

"The R$450 million (US$80 million) Shopping Manhattan project is not just a commercial center but also an attractive shopping and entertainment destination in our nation's capital," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil.

The three underground levels of the mall accommodate a multi-story parking garage and logistical facilities. Faced with high groundwater levels at the construction site, Paulo Octávio asked Penetron Brazil for an effective and durable waterproofing system to protect the concrete structures.

Thanks to successes with similar projects in Brazil, PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for the concrete mix design for the foundation slab and the retaining walls. PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal all new construction joints.

Once treated with PENETRON ADMIX, concrete is impermeable. The crystalline network generated by the admixture stops water and harmful elements from entering the concrete, even under the high hydrostatic pressure common in the Brazilian climate. In addition, the ability of the treated concrete matrix to permanently self-heal any microcracks minimizes concrete deterioration for the service life of the concrete – an important consideration for the Shopping Manhattan project.

"Paulo Octávio has worked with Penetron in many other projects and recognizes the superior product performance and reliable support of our team," states Cláudio Neves Ourives.

The Human Development Index (HDI) is a statistical index that compiles data on life expectancy, education (years of schooling), and per capita income indicators to rank cities and countries into tiers of development.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relation, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group