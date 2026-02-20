Modernist Milan Apartments Enjoy Historic Setting - and Penetron Concrete Protection

Last but not least, the self-sealing capability increases the service life of the concrete and virtually eliminates any future maintenance of the treated structures. Post this

"Located in the stylish Porta Ticinese district and facing directly onto the iconic Columns of San Lorenzo, a collection of Roman ruins, the Gate Central mix-use development enjoys a uniquely historic setting," says Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Italy.

The modernist design by ACPV Architects is an elegant four-floor building featuring a Class A energy efficiency rating. The ground floor offers space for two retail shops, a residential lobby, wellness spa, and lounge; the remaining three floors, arranged around an internal courtyard, house eight luxury apartments divided into three-room and multi-room units. Two below-grade floors provide basement storage areas and underground parking.

"Due to the high groundwater levels typical for the Milan region, the builder specified a concrete waterproofing solution to protect the building's foundation slab and below-grade basement walls," adds Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac.

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for the concrete mix. Added during the batching phase, the active ingredients in the admixture generate an insoluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts normally found in concrete. This formation seals microcracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, substantially reducing the permeability of concrete.

"Last but not least, the self-sealing capability increases the service life of the concrete and virtually eliminates any future maintenance of the treated structures," concludes Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac.

