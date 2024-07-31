Modernize MedTech Sales and Service with Slack, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will also demonstrate how to improve inventory management through integration with warehouse management systems, real-time order tracking and technician coordination. Post this

This webinar was designed specifically for MedTech leaders and will highlight ways Slack can help improve sales and service team communication as well as how automated workflows can reduce manual work and increase overall productivity. Slack provides a unified platform for real-time data and communication that can lead to a 28 percent increase in sales productivity and a 23 percent boost in win rates. Using Slack's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search capabilities, Slack helps Medtech organizations speed up service case resolution times by 36 percent and improve customer satisfaction by 12 percent.

The attendees will also get to learn more about Slack features like real-time customer relationship management (CRM) data access, automated pipeline and opportunity updates and collaborative deal rooms that enable sales teams to manage complex sales cycles efficiently, ensuring they can make informed decisions quickly and close deals faster.

The benefits of modernizing commercial operations do not end when the deal is closed. This webinar will also demonstrate how to improve inventory management through integration with warehouse management systems, real-time order tracking and technician coordination.

Join experts from Slack from Salesforce, Carly Wennogle, Principal Healthcare Solutions Engineer; and Nick Crowley, Slack Specialist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Modernize MedTech Sales and Service with Slack.

