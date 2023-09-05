Modernized Product Launch Training and Sales Enablement: Three Ways to Impact Your Bottom Line, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This enables the teams to proactively detect and correct potential issues in order to prevent gaps in execution. Tweet this

In this webinar, featured speakers Michael Eugene, Director of Commercial Excellence, ACTO; and Carl Wooten, Chief Consulting Officer — Pharma-Biotech Access, Carl Wooten Consulting, will share how creating transparency in training and sales performance can give insight into the brand strategy effectiveness, which will further enable your sales team to educate and build trust with key healthcare professionals (HCPs) and other stakeholders for optimal launch performance.

Register for this live webinar taking place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to gain insights into how creating transparency in product launch training and aligning brand strategy with field execution can lead to a blockbuster launch.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Modernized Product Launch Training and Sales Enablement: Three Ways to Impact Your Bottom Line.

