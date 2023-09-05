Modernized Product Launch Training and Sales Enablement: Three Ways to Impact Your Bottom Line, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how creating transparency in product launch training and sales performance can influence brand strategy effectiveness. Hear about empowering sales engagement through product launch training and sales enablement to confidently educate and engage key healthcare professionals and stakeholders.
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The science has been established and proven, and your product has received FDA approval. Now with product launch training becoming a critical aspect, the clock is ticking, and you have about 180 days to launch. Whatever revenue trajectory is set at launch — either meeting expectations or missing them — sets the course that the drug will follow for the rest of its lifetime.
Enabling sales to deliver the compelling core narrative developed by the brand is the cornerstone of launch success. During training and field execution, the marketing, sales and commercial learning and development (CL&D) teams must share critical insights on what's working, as well as areas of risk. This enables the teams to proactively detect and correct potential issues in order to prevent gaps in execution.
In this webinar, featured speakers Michael Eugene, Director of Commercial Excellence, ACTO; and Carl Wooten, Chief Consulting Officer — Pharma-Biotech Access, Carl Wooten Consulting, will share how creating transparency in training and sales performance can give insight into the brand strategy effectiveness, which will further enable your sales team to educate and build trust with key healthcare professionals (HCPs) and other stakeholders for optimal launch performance.
Register for this live webinar taking place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to gain insights into how creating transparency in product launch training and aligning brand strategy with field execution can lead to a blockbuster launch.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Modernized Product Launch Training and Sales Enablement: Three Ways to Impact Your Bottom Line.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article