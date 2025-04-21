Modernizing Radio Ads with Rehost & Repeat™--By Media Expert, Paul King

"Today's listeners expect on demand everything—from TV to podcasts," King added. "Our platform makes radio feel modern again, meeting audiences where they are—online, mobile, and ready to engage." Post this

Despite the rise of digital media, radio still commands enormous reach. Longer commutes driven by urbanization keep radio popular, offering advertisers a captive audience during high-attention windows. Yet without digital replay, even the best radio spot vanishes after it airs—leaving no link to share, no performance data to review, and no way to re-engage listeners.

This launch couldn't be better timed. According to The Business Research Company, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) made up over 76% of global radio ad spend in 2023, yet many are under pressure to prove ROI in a digital first market. Meanwhile, a surprising 90% of U.S. 18 to 34 year olds still listen to radio weekly, averaging 80+ minutes a day (Deloitte TMT).

"Today's listeners expect on demand everything—from TV to podcasts," King added. "Our platform makes radio feel modern again, meeting audiences where they are—online, mobile, and ready to engage."

Radio Ad Repeat's Rehost & Repeat™ process is as simple as it is powerful: no new creative, no contracts, and no tech expertise required. Users simply upload an existing radio spot, and it becomes searchable, shareable, and accessible around the clock.

"It's not just about making radio ads digital—it's about making them durable," King explained. "Rehost & Repeat™ gives stations, podcasters, and advertisers a competitive edge without lifting a finger."

Radio Ad Repeat is a modern ad-tech platform helping broadcasters, podcasters, and advertisers extend the life and reach of traditional radio ads through digital replay. Built on the proprietary Rehost & Repeat™ method, the platform transforms one-time spots into measurable, on-demand assets—available anytime, anywhere.

By bridging the gap between traditional airtime and digital access, Radio Ad Repeat empowers users to retain advertisers, monetize smarter, and stand out with hybrid campaigns that combine the trust of radio with the reach of digital.

Radio Ad Repeat was founded by Paul King, a 20-year radio industry veteran and digital innovator with a track record of building high-performance platforms at the intersection of media, outreach, and technology.

Visit radioadrepeat.com to learn more or become a member today.

