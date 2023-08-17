Modesta Lugo Earns Coverall's Franchise Business Owner of the Year Award

What truly sets Modesta apart is her inspirational journey in getting started as a Coverall Franchise Business Owner. Tweet this

"What truly sets Modesta apart is her inspirational journey in getting started as a Coverall Franchise Business Owner," said Shirley Klein, Chief Operations Officer, Coverall. "Initially, it was her son's idea to purchase the franchise, but when he decided not to continue, Modesta stepped up to the challenge. She wanted to show her son the value of hard work, perseverance, and seeing things through. Today, Modesta has not only built a thriving business but has also instilled in her son and family the important lesson of giving 100% to whatever you start," added Klein.

A leader for her business and for her family, Modesta has demonstrated a keen sense of business by capitalizing on the revenue potential of On-Demand Cleaning and Preventative Maintenance Cleaning Services. Beyond her professional achievements, Modesta's genuine passion for her business and customer service shines through in her hands-on approach to daily operations. She engages with her customers to keep the lines of communication open to ensure all their needs are being met.

When asked what it meant to receive this honor from Coverall, Modesta said, "I always believed in never quitting and finishing what you start. It is this philosophy that has guided me as a Franchise Business Owner. I'm so thankful and proud to receive this award. This is a great honor," she added.

As a result of her efforts to build her business, Modesta has enlisted the help and support of her family, including her son. She's proud of the family business she has built.

Coverall provides a proven roadmap, operational support and training to help entrepreneurs start, manage and scale their own franchise businesses and provides a system and network that helps them with their continued development and progress.

