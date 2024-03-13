MODEX Attendees Take Notice of the Latest Datex Footprint WMS

"As it's our first time exhibiting at MODEX, we're thrilled to see such a positive reaction to our latest Footprint WMS," stated Datex Corporation CEO, Michael Armanious. Post this

Footprint WMS has long been recognized for the ease with which it handles complex billing requirements, its compliance automation, and its ability to capture all revenue activities to support accurate invoicing. Existing customers transitioning from the legacy version of Footprint WMS see the advancements in the latest platform as integral to their success.

Hill Hamrick, Co-CEO of Central Storage & Warehouse, a 3PL and early adopter of the latest version of Footprint WMS commented, "This technology lets us catch up to the ideas we've had for our business. Our superusers picked up the new software quickly, aligning perfectly with our people-first company value. It's not just a tool; it's an enabler of our team's daily success."

Footprint WMS is being touted for its specialization with industries that have unique requirements in terms of inventory control, temperature control, billing, and regulatory compliance. Footprint's technology structure allows better data management, real-time visibility, and the ability to meet rapidly changing needs with quick feature updates that don't require massive system updates. Further, the company's emphasis on usability during development translates to faster onboarding and intuitive operation by system admins and a simplified mobile interface for warehouse associates.

"Our system meets the vision that forward-thinking operators have for their warehouse operations," said Frank Jewell, CRO at Datex. Mr. Jewell goes on to explain, "The biggest advantage companies are seeing is the ability for Footprint WMS to stop their revenue leakage. Capturing more revenue means more growth. To the people seeing it, the ROI is obvious."

For more information about Datex Footprint WMS, visit http://www.datexcorp.com

About MHI

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI's over 900 members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, the members' customers and the industry as a whole through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals. The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) is a division of MHI and provides education and research to the warehousing, distribution, and logistics community.

About Datex Corporation

Datex, a supply chain technology firm with 45 years of expertise in delivering software solutions, offers their Microsoft-based proprietary warehouse management software, hardware, and a range of services including integrations, EDI, implementation, project management and managed services. Recent innovations include a unified SaaS platform tailored for logistics providers known as Wavelength and a new generation of their Footprint WMS, a premier SaaS application hosted on Microsoft Azure, fully integrated, composed, published, and managed within the Wavelength platform. Datex serves over 200 global clients through a team of over 140 resources spanning North America, Spain, Chile, India, Bulgaria, Egypt, and the Philippines.

