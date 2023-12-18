Modex Brings Enhanced Data to OptifiNow CRM with New Integration

"Your marketing and sales process is only as good as the data you're using," says Dale Larson III, CEO at Modex. "We are thrilled that this partnership will empower OptifiNow customers with the data they need to drive real results for their business." Post this

"Making decisions without data is like blindly throwing darts at a dartboard. Now our customers can be more strategic and more efficient at scale," says Linn Cook, VP Sales at OptifiNow. "It makes lenders smarter in a way they've never been able to be before."

With the integration comes the major benefit of contact data. Now, users can not only access contact details for key targets but can also seamlessly store this data in their CRM for direct sales and marketing at their fingertips. Equipped with up-to-date email and phone data, customers will extract more value from every sales and marketing campaign, saving time and increasing ROI along the way.

"Your marketing and sales process is only as good as the data you're using," says Dale Larson III, CEO at Modex. "We are thrilled that this partnership will empower OptifiNow customers with the data they need to drive real results for their business."

About Modex:

Modex is a technology company on a mission to create solutions that drive the mortgage industry forward. Harnessing tens of millions of mortgage and real estate data points, Modex provides key data, insights, and opportunities in an intuitive online platform. Its complimentary offering, Modex Profiles, helps loan officers and mortgage employers find employment opportunities and make better hiring decisions in an online connection and engagement platform. Having become one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the mortgage industry, Modex continues to innovate and expand its footprint nationwide. Learn more at www.modex.com.

About OptifiNow:

OptifiNow is a cloud-based provider of customized CRM sales management and marketing automation software. OptifiNow's platform consists of multiple modules that are fully integrated to provide companies with a customizable solution that adapts to virtually any type of sales environment, including distributed retail, consumer direct, and wholesale mortgage lending. OptifiNow delivers their solutions using a unique White Glove service model that significantly reduces implementation time, lowers maintenance costs and increases user adoption. Visit www.optifinow.com or call (888) 746-6743 to learn more.

