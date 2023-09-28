Modjeski and Masters Announces New Office in Ft. Lauderdale

"We are excited to bring our expertise and suite of capabilities to this vibrant region and contribute to the development of many key infrastructure projects." — Mike Britt, CEO of Modjeski and Masters. Tweet this

During the initial setup phase of the new office, Jeff Flanders, PE, Senior Project Manager, will head up operations as the interim office manager. The new location will host a team of structural, mechanical, and electrical engineers, underscoring the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive movable bridge engineering solutions to its clients.

"This expansion allows us to engage more directly with our clients and partners in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas," said Mike Britt, CEO of Modjeski and Masters. "We are excited to bring our expertise and suite of capabilities to this vibrant region and contribute to the development of many key infrastructure projects."

Modjeski and Masters is currently engaged in significant projects within the district, including providing balance and other professional services for the SR5/US1 Bascule Bridge Replacement project, in collaboration with contractor American Bridge, and the Royal Park Bascule Bridge Rehabilitation project, in partnership with contractor Seminole Equipment.

As the firm celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, the Fort Lauderdale office represents another milestone in the company's continued commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions and unparalleled services to clients throughout Florida and beyond.

For more information about Modjeski and Masters, visit http://modjeski.com.

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world's leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established 130 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation's most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.

Media Contact

Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for Modjeski and Masters, (410) 989-8585, [email protected]

SOURCE Modjeski and Masters