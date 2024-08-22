Modjeski and Masters Awarded Multiple DOT Bridge Projects Across the Nation

"These projects allow us to leverage our expertise in bridge inspection, assessment, design, rehabilitation, and construction to ensure the continued smooth operation of critical infrastructure across the nation." Michael Britt, president and CEO of Modjeski and Masters Post this

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) selected Modjeski and Masters for statewide movable bridge and asset management services from 2024-2026. The team will perform structural, electrical, and mechanical inspections of several movable bridges, along with non-destructive testing and additional testing as needed. Modjeski and Masters will also develop asset management plans and repair prioritization for the movable bridge inventory, as well as assist with updating manuals, providing analysis, developing retrofit details, and providing policy guidance for WisDOT's movable bridge program.

Modjeski and Masters was also selected by The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to perform an in-depth mechanical and electrical inspection of the First Avenue South Bridge in Seattle (Northbound). The bridge is a double-leaf bascule that carries traffic over the Duwamish Waterway. In addition to the mechanical and electrical inspection, the team will perform additional testing such as vibration testing, fire standpipe testing, and drive tuning. This is the first time Modjeski and Masters has worked with WSDOT.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) hired Modjeksi and Masters to conduct a peer review of the preliminary design developed for the Blatnik Bridge replacement located between Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin. The peer review will focus on the main span design alternatives, ABC methods for the approach span structures, and vessel collision studies. The team will develop independent analysis and design calculations, and review other design documents such as vessel collision and wind analysis reports.

Modjeski and Masters will work with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as a sub to contractor Drax, Inc., to provide balance work and computational science and engineering to the contractors for Stickney Point Bridge, a four-leaf bascule located in Sarasota County. The firm will also be responsible for inspection services of various bridges in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area under a Continuing Services Contract.

Lastly, Modjeski and Masters was selected by the City of Green Bay to perform on-site troubleshooting, investigation, and rehabilitation design for the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge. Modjeski and Masters investigated issues in the hydraulic span drive system, researched solutions, and completed a rehabilitation design of the hydraulic system. The firm will provide continued design and construction oversight services for the double-leaf bascule structure, as the rehabilitation construction phases proceed.

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world's leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established 130 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation's most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.

