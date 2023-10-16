MODLOGIQ Begins Installation of Largest Modular Healthcare Facility in North America

The 4-story, ~100,000 square foot medical center will open its doors approximately 18 months earlier than would have been possible with conventional construction, bringing critical healthcare services to the Athens, Ohio community quickly and efficiently. Tweet this

"We can't wait for patients to experience the new facility and the care we provide, enabling them to stay closer to home," says Memorial Health System President and CEO, Scott Cantley. Cantley noted that this new construction has been key to bringing important healthcare services to the community more quickly than feasible with conventional construction.

"Installation is scheduled to be completed in 30 business days, including the 2-story Pedestrian Bridge to the site-built parking garage," says MODLOGIQ's Jeremy Czyzewski, Manager of Construction – New Holland. "Once we have an assembled, dried-in structure, we'll begin installing Nuclear Medicine, MRI, CT, X-Ray, and Sonogram imaging systems. The utility service rooms with MEP, HVAC, fire suppression, and IT systems were configured and completed at our plant, so we'll just need to tie those into the reconnected systems "Built Together" in all the modules. With other completion work, the Athens Medical Campus is projected to start welcoming patients in the Spring. That's more than a year sooner than January 2026—an opening date a site-built approach would likely have offered."

"SMART OFF-SITE CONSTRUCTION is perfectly suited to a complex, multi-story healthcare facility like the Athens Medical Campus," says Jim Gabriel, President and CEO of MODLOGIQ. "We integrate Building Information Modeling (BIM), collaboration with partners who have extensive experience in healthcare/off-site modular construction, and our unique "Build Together" process to deliver important benefits to Trinity:NAC, Mark Molen Design, MIND, and Memorial Health System."

About MODLOGIQ

MODLOGIQ has a +40-year heritage as a leader in off-site construction of permanent modular buildings. MODLOGIQ's groundbreaking innovation has been recognized with dozens of industry awards across multiple sectors, including Healthcare, Higher Education, K-12, Multi-Unit Housing, Corrections, and Student Housing. MODLOGIQ has also received certification as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row.

What sets MODLOGIQ apart is our SMART OFF-SITE CONSTRUCTION methodology that delivers schedule acceleration, cost-certainty, least site impact, superior quality, and more sustainable construction. From the ready-to-assemble framing components, panelized wall, floor, & roof assemblies, and light-gauge steel volumetric modules produced in our Seville, OH plant to highly-customized, Type I/II permanent modular buildings constructed of structural steel and concrete at our New Holland, PA plant, SMART OFF-SITE CONSTRUCTION provides industry-leading options for modularization to rapidly deliver custom, permanent buildings of precise fit and finish. For more information, visit http://www.MODLOGIQ.com

Memorial Health System is a not-for-profit regional health system led by a volunteer board of community members. They are committed to providing healthcare services that meet the needs of our region with expertise, compassion, and convenient access. They offer a network of locations and specialties provided by over 3,000 valued team members, including three hospitals, outpatient service sites, provider clinics, and a virtual urgent care app - MemorialCareNow. With Memorial Health System, you can expect more when it comes to quality care and service with a focus on medical education and community service while being fully invested in the most advanced technologies and treatments.

