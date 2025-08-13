Modo Modo Agency makes sixth appearance on the Inc. 5000 at No. 1,409

"As our B2B and complex consumer clients try to keep pace with change, transformation, and uncertainty, we are proud that they continue to turn to us for support. We welcome clients who need better creative and media partners to continue to fuel our growth," says founder & CEO, Moira Vetter. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

