Modo Modo Agency makes sixth appearance on the Inc. 5000 at No. 1,409

Modo Modo Agency achieves highest rank on Inc. 5000 at 1,409
ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine announced today that Modo Modo Agency ranks No. 1,409 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"As our B2B and complex consumer clients try to keep pace with change, transformation, and uncertainty, we are proud that they continue to turn to us for support. We welcome Fortune 500 and fast-growth mid-market clients who need better creative and media partners to continue to fuel our growth," says founder & CEO, Moira Vetter.
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
Media Contact
Moira Vetter, Modo Modo Agency, 1 770-436-3100 702, [email protected], https://modomodoagency.com/
SOURCE Modo Modo Agency
Share this article