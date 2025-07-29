Modo Modo Agency Named Among Top 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned Companies in the U.S. by Women Presidents Organization

Moira Vetter, Modo Modo Agency's CEO says, "Instead of backing down as budgets tightened and client's reorganized, we invested in new offerings, new markets, and committed to our clients' greatest needs. We've turned volatility into momentum, making this acknowledgement even more affirming." Post this

"Scaling an agency is never for the faint of heart—especially in an unpredictable economy and rapidly shifting business environment," said Moira Vetter, founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency. "Instead of backing down as budgets tightened and client's reorganized, our team has invested in new offerings, new markets, and leaned into our clients' greatest opportunities and challenges. We've turned volatility into momentum, making our place on the WPO 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list even more affirming."

Modo Modo Agency's inclusion on the WPO list caps a streak of achievements including:

A fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

Being named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 Pacesetter list.

Key client wins Northside Hospital, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Stone Mountain Park and NCR Atleos.

and NCR Atleos. Grew media, fractional CMO services, employer-branding, and recruiting practices to help leading brands navigate market disruption and talent challenges.

"The 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list honors the remarkable accomplishments of women who are not only driving impressive revenue growth but also redefining the future of business," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "This recognition is more than a milestone—it's a powerful affirmation of the transformative influence women have in shaping modern business."

