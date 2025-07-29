Modo Modo Agency Named Among Top 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned Companies in the U.S. by Women Presidents Organization

Modo Modo Agency credits media and key AOR wins for more wins in rapid growth.
ATLANTA, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modo Modo Agency, the creative and media firm that helps global brands and high-growth mid-market companies outperform their categories in brand innovation, sales acceleration, and growth, has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Banking as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ for 2025.
Companies on this year's list collectively generated more than US $7 billion in revenue and employed 18,000+ people worldwide.
"Scaling an agency is never for the faint of heart—especially in an unpredictable economy and rapidly shifting business environment," said Moira Vetter, founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency. "Instead of backing down as budgets tightened and client's reorganized, our team has invested in new offerings, new markets, and leaned into our clients' greatest opportunities and challenges. We've turned volatility into momentum, making our place on the WPO 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list even more affirming."
Modo Modo Agency's inclusion on the WPO list caps a streak of achievements including:
- A fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.
- Being named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 Pacesetter list.
- Key client wins Northside Hospital, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Stone Mountain Park and NCR Atleos.
- Grew media, fractional CMO services, employer-branding, and recruiting practices to help leading brands navigate market disruption and talent challenges.
"The 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list honors the remarkable accomplishments of women who are not only driving impressive revenue growth but also redefining the future of business," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "This recognition is more than a milestone—it's a powerful affirmation of the transformative influence women have in shaping modern business."
