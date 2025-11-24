Modo Modo Agency Named to the Top 20 Largest Women-Owned Companies in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle

Modo Modo Agency, the creative and digital media firm that helps global brands and high-growth mid-market companies outperform their categories in brand innovation, sales acceleration, and growth, has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the 20 Largest Women-Owned Companies for 2025. Modo Modo Agency is the only advertising and marketing firm on this year's list. Despite the fact that approximately 41% to 46% of businesses in North America are women-owned, less than 1% of advertising agencies are women-owned.

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modo Modo Agency, the creative and digital media firm that helps global brands and high-growth mid-market companies outperform their categories in brand innovation, sales acceleration, and growth, has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the 20 Largest Women-Owned Companies for 2025.

Modo Modo Agency is the only advertising and marketing firm on this year's list. Despite the fact that approximately 41% to 46% of businesses in North America are women-owned, less than 1% of advertising agencies are women-owned. As corporations seek to diversify their supplier pool and as women leadership is on the rise in the Fortune 500 C-Suite, independent organizations that are women-owned have a lot to contribute.

"The last several years have been a pressure-cooker. All the founders I know, male and female alike, have been tested in terms creativity, resilience, innovation, hard work and honesty," said Moira Vetter, founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency. "We are committed to push our growth harder and smarter in service to our clients. The leaders that are growing in our midst are going to be able to evolve and achieve no matter what the future holds. We see and project amazing things ahead in 2026."

Modo Modo Agency's inclusion on the ABC Top 20 Largest Women-Owned Companies list caps a streak of achievements including:

A sixth appearance on the 2025 Inc5000 fastest-growing companies.

Being named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 Pacesetter list.

Key client wins and renewals Northside Hospital, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Equifax, NCR Atleos, Fiserv, and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

Grew paid media, fractional CMO services, employer-branding, and recruiting practices to help leading brands navigate market disruption and talent challenges.

