Modo Modo Agency wins 2025 Media Post Media Planning & Buying Award for Northside Hospital

Atlanta-based Modo Modo Agency wins this National media planning and buying award for work for Northside Hospital and the Northside Hospital Heart Institute.

ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media Post hosted the 2025 Media Planning & Buying Awards in New York City and awarded the Health/Wellness Planning & Buying Award to Modo Modo Agency. Modo Modo, an Atlanta-based full-service creative and media agency was among 27 honorees in a range of media strategy and buying categories.

"As brands look for new partners in the disruptive advertising space, many are looking for new thinking or a bootstrap approach to media spend. Our experience with hyper-growth mid-market companies and B2B leaders—in addition to our B2C clients in healthcare, tourism, sports and retail—has helped us sharpen our pencils and look for unique ways to target and acquire audiences and conversions," says founder & CEO, Moira Vetter. "We are so proud to receive this National recognition which wouldn't be possible without an amazing client like Northside Hospital and the Northside Hospital Heart Institute."

In 2024, Modo Modo Agency launched the Northside Hospital Heart Institute Media Campaign and added media AOR Stone Mountain Park. Modo Modo Agency continues to expand media business aggressively in 2025 including in the areas of connected TV/OTT, streaming audio, paid search, paid social, programmatic, linear TV and radio, and out of home.

