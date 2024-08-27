Modo Modo Agency Wins Northside Hospital Business. Creative & Media agency celebrates transformational growth.

Modo Modo Agency has been chosen as a key media and creative partner by Northside Hospital. This win, combined with other media and AOR accounts signed in 2024 signal big growth for the Atlanta-based agency.
ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modo Modo Agency has been chosen as a key media and creative partner by Northside Hospital. Modo Modo came out of the gate with a bang in Q1 helping launch the Northside Hospital Heart Institute—appropriately on Valentine's day.
"We wanted a partner who understood our business goals and the highly energized health care environment in the Atlanta region," said Lee Echols, vice president of marketing at Northside Hospital. "Modo Modo Agency was the ideal choice. They have the media, creative, and management power that we needed. Their vision for the future of health care marketing also made sense to us—Northside is very focused on that and required a partner who shares that commitment."
The Northside Hospital win is further validation of the agency's significant investment in media talent, systems, and partner relationships. According to Modo Modo Agency CEO, Moira Vetter, "We are proud to share Northside's commitment to health, wellness, and community. Together our teams will further elevate Northside's centers of excellence and drive marketing performance through a breadth of innovative creative and media strategies."
In addition to adding Northside Hospital as a client, Modo Modo Agency won the AOR for Stone Mountain Park in Q1 of 2024, joining other key agency media clients such as Hiscox USA. Media is just one of many offerings provided by this full-service, award-winning, Inc. 5000 agency.
