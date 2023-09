ModuFi, LLC Addresses America's Housing Crisis with Bridge Financing Solution for Modular Home Construction

ModuFi LLC Forges New Path To Solve Housing Challenges In America Tweet this

ModuFi stands out as the solution, offering a unique bridge financing program tailored for modular homes. This program empowers stakeholders to maximize their investments, resulting in durable, sustainable homes that enhance property equity. Shorter construction timelines make homeownership a reality sooner, while investors gain diversification and profitability.

ModuFi's bridge financing offers hope amid the housing crisis, focusing on modular construction to reshape the market. With a commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and equity growth, ModuFi aims to make a lasting impact.

ModuFi invites journalists, influencers, and community stakeholders to engage in a dialogue about innovative financing solutions addressing the housing crisis.

Media Contact

Amy Martinson, ModuFi, LLC, 1 (775) 415-5475, [email protected], www.ModuFi.net

