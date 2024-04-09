Modula and FC Cincinnati Proudly Announce Sponsorship Partnership

"We are incredibly proud to partner with FC Cincinnati, a team that embodies the spirit of dedication, excellence, and community engagement that aligns perfectly with Modula's values," said Antonio Pagano, CEO of Modula Inc. Post this

As FC Cincinnati has captivated the city and soccer enthusiasts nationwide with their dynamic rise from the United Soccer League to Major League Soccer, Modula is honored to support a club with such a passionate fan base and an important record of community involvement. To maximize community impact, FCC established FC Cincinnati Foundation (FCCF) in 2018. Reaching over 30,000 children in our community, FCCF is committed to improving the lives of children through soccer.

FC Cincinnati has tirelessly invested its time and resources into the children and future of the West End area and the wider community, specifically related to education, character development and access to the game of soccer. Additionally, FC Cincinnati has teamed up with partners in the area to finance grant funding of $100,000 annually for 30 years, to support community-building initiatives through the club's landmark Community Benefits Agreement.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with FC Cincinnati, a team that embodies the spirit of dedication, excellence, and community engagement that aligns perfectly with Modula's values," said Antonio Pagano, CEO of Modula Inc. "This partnership allows us to connect with the passionate FC Cincinnati fanbase and support the team as they strive for continued success on the pitch."

"FC Cincinnati and Modula share the same vision and commitment to building a lasting legacy of meaningful contributions to our communities," said FC Cincinnati President and Co-CEO, Jeff Berding. "This partnership will help us make continued progress to the benefit of families across the region."

