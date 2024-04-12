Modula Launches Its Groundbreaking Modula Next in the US Market

"Modula Next is not just an evolution of our vertical lift module product line; it's a bridge to new industries, where the need for space optimization converges with the demand for precise inventory control", explains Modula's Marketing Director Valentina Cecchi. Post this

"This combination opens a wide range of applications and industries, particularly where managing high-value materials with pinpoint picking accuracy is crucial. Modula Next is not just an evolution of our vertical lift module product line; it's a bridge to new industries, where the need for space optimization converges with the demand for precise inventory control", explains Modula's Marketing Director Valentina Cecchi.

Modula Next operates on a goods-to-person (G2P) principle. When a warehouse employee requests inventory, the system fetches the specific tray holding the product and brings it to the picking bay at a comfortable height.

What makes Modula Next a cut above regular Vertical Lift Modules is its selective shuttering door system. This feature displays the compartment with the requested item, adding an extra layer of security to your inventory. This is particularly valuable for handling expensive or sensitive materials and prevents accidental access to other items in the tray.

Warehouse operators can also modify Modula Next to expose the entire tray or multiple compartments, providing operational flexibility that balances accessibility and security.

Additional Modula Next benefits include:

Smart system combination

So, how can Modula spread the word about their new technology? "We aim to offer a hands-on experience with Modula Next at our upcoming fall trade show. This offers a unique opportunity for businesses to witness its innovative features firsthand." Valentina shares.

About Modula:

With over 30 years of experience, Modula is the leading provider of automated storage solutions. Their systems can help maximize space and enhance picking and storage processes across all industries and environments.

