Modular Classrooms Available for Immediate Delivery in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho to Combat Space Challenges in School Districts

We understand that school districts are facing unforeseen challenges when it comes to classroom space. Our modular classrooms are a testament to our dedication to supporting education by providing solutions that can be quickly implemented without compromising on quality. Tweet this

"We want school districts to know that if they order a classroom today, they can get the space they need in a matter of weeks with little site disruption," said Brad Fallentine, Pacific Mobile Structures Custom Sales Manager.

With a commitment to quality, Pacific Mobile Structures' modular classrooms are designed and constructed to meet rigorous safety standards and educational specifications. Each unit offers ample space, natural light, proper ventilation, and a comfortable atmosphere that contributes to an optimal learning experience for students.

"We understand that school districts are facing unforeseen challenges when it comes to classroom space," said Angie Concepcion, Pacific Mobile Structures' Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our modular classrooms are a testament to our dedication to supporting education by providing solutions that can be quickly implemented without compromising on quality."

These modular classrooms are not only a short-term fix but a long-term investment in the education landscape. Their flexibility allows school districts to adjust to changing needs over time. The Pacific Mobile Structures team is ready to help schools determine what they need and get it to them when they need it and how they want it with the utmost speed and ease.

Additionally, because Pacific Mobile Structures is an awarded vendor for permanent modular construction and portable building services through the King County Directors' Association (KCDA), these classrooms can be purchased through the cooperative purchasing contract to save time and money.

Reach out to [email protected] to learn more about the availability, customization options, and benefits of these modular classrooms.

ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES

Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Arizona, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.

Media Contact

Meg Dowaliby, Pacific Mobile Structures, 360.726.2506, [email protected], https://pacificmobile.com

SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures