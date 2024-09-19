Modular CMC Development for Antibodies: Deploying a Purpose-Designed Path to Clinic, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

An optimal biologics program outcome requires a CDMO that is purposefully built to work effectively and in concert with clients and CMC consultants. Post this

CMC consultants play a critical role in successfully advancing lifesaving biologics medicines and guiding biologics programs through critical milestones. Therefore, an optimal biologics program outcome requires a CDMO that is purposefully built to work effectively and in concert with clients and CMC consultants.

In this webinar, the expert panel will discuss key considerations for CDMO selection to ensure a seamless integration of service provider and consultant, including process and data transparency, facility design and person-in-plant accommodations. They will also discuss how the Portable CMC® platform provides a focused, streamlined approach to CMC development and clinical manufacturing through modular work packages, structured documentation support and flexible workflows that align priorities in favor of client success.

Register for this webinar today to gain critical insights into optimizing CMC development for biologics programs and ensuring successful IND and BLA submissions.

Join Ali Siahpush, President & Owner, Pharmefex Consulting; Libby Russell, PhD, Vice President, Syner-G; and Stephen Monks, Principal, GSL CMC Consulting; and experts from Wheeler Bio, Brian R. Berquist, PhD, Chief Development Officer; Stewart McNaull, PhD, Chief Business Officer; and Aaron Pilling, PhD, Director of Business Development, for the live webinar on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 1pm EDT (6pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Modular CMC Development for Antibodies: Deploying a Purpose-Designed Path to Clinic.

