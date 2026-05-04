Modular International Introduces SOL™* LED Modules to its Module Lineup

"We designed SOL™* to be the closest match to natural light on the market." —Tony Madonna, Vice President of Business Development at Modular International. Post this

Lighting experts, specifiers and advocates for Human-centric lighting (HCL) systems working across multiple disciplines have shown a preference for natural light over artificial lighting when designing interior spaces.

SOL™* LED modules have been engineered to closely match the spectral power distribution (SPD) of natural sunlight at 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K Correlated Color Temperatures (CCT).

With a CRI (Ra) rating of >97 and TM-30 Rf 96.8 & Rg 100.7 at 2700K performance within a 425nm-690nm range (collective 380nm-780nm range), SOL™* modules deliver consistent performance closely mirroring the blackbody curve without the spectral peaks and valleys of traditional 98, 90, and 80 CRI light engines.

50mm SOL™* module: 16, 30, 40, and 55 degree beam angle, 10-16 watts, 746-1,314 delivered lumens, 69-83 lm/w, CRI (Ra) rating of >97 and TM-30 Rf 96.8 & Rg 100.7 at 2700K. 50mm modules can be used across all standard Modular International product lines and configurations, fixture aperture opening: two inches and larger.

70mm SOL™* module 20, 30, 40, 55, and 90 degree beam angle, 16-24 watts, 1,337-2,069 delivered lumens, 80-90 lm/w, CRI (Ra) rating of >97 and TM-30 Rf 96.8 & Rg 100.4 at 2700K. 70mm modules can be used across all standard Modular International product lines and configurations, fixture apertures: four inches and larger.

90mm SOL™* module: 28, 40, 55, and 90 degree beam angle, 25-35 watts, 2,255-3,221 delivered lumens, 86-94 lm/w, CRI (Ra) rating of >97 and TM-30 Rf 96 & Rg 100.7 at 2700K. 90mm modules can be used across all standard Modular International product lines and configurations, fixture apertures: five inches and larger.

"We designed SOL™* to be the closest match to natural light on the market," said Tony Madonna, Vice President of Business Development at Modular International. "Our goal was to create something that went above and beyond the status quo, and that's what we have here."

Modular International offers six main product families within its portfolio of Modular Multiples® fixtures, allowing SOL™* modules to integrate into 39,000+ possible product combinations.

*Trademark Registration Pending

About Modular International

Modular International has led the way in custom lighting design for over 35 years. Now known for being the standard for efficiency, Modular International has received 6 industry awards for the energy-saving, cost-effective, 579e LED Modules. Choosing Modular International is choosing the best for your customer.

Media Contact

Rachael Rennebeck, YaJagoff Media, LLC, 1 412-897-1038, [email protected]

John Chamberlin, YaJagoff Media, LLC, 1 412-992-6852, [email protected]

SOURCE Modular International