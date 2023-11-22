Modulex Group receives ISO 14001 certification for Billund, Denmark factory.

ISO14001 is a significant step in the company's desire to become the green alternative within the signage industry. Post this

ISO 14001 details the requirements for an environmental management system that companies can follow to enhance environmental performance, reduce environmental impact, and comply with environmental regulations. Additionally, ISO 14001 can lead to cost savings through more efficient resource use and waste reduction, contributing to long-term economic benefits.

"This certification is meaningful," says Erik Sørensen Ruiz, Environmental Manager at Modulex. "We will enjoy this accomplishment at the moment; however, will start looking for new opportunities within our manufacturing and business practices and continue our journey to reduce our environmental impact."

Modulex remains dedicated to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the signage industry. The ISO 14001 certification stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to reducing our environmental footprint. Explore our range of eco-friendly signage solutions and learn more about our sustainability initiatives at https://modulex.com.

About Modulex Group:

Founded in 1963 by the LEGO Group and since 2009, owned by managing partners and external investors, Modulex is a global leader in visual communications. Rooted in Danish design excellence and a modular signage concept, Modulex has evolved its offering with design, wayfinding, custom solutions, and brand implementations. In 2019, Denmark's ISO9001 and 14001 certified factory created a sustainable product line and was awarded the Green Network diploma ten consecutive times. The multi-national Group has several production facilities globally. It has a presence in over 300 cities across 45 countries, offering infinite reach and the ability to deliver on its promise of global vision, local reach, and one company.

