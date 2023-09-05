Modus Announces Expanded Partnership with Staffbase to Create Customized Employee Intranets

"As employers increasingly leverage their corporate intranets in this era of remote and hybrid work, Modus is well-positioned to be a certified technology partner to help them achieve their engagement goals," said Rick Levine, CEO of Modus. Tweet this

Modus is known for its deep expertise in designing and developing intranets and productivity solutions, along with a full suite of digital product, marketing, and innovation services for enterprises. Not only does Modus guide organizations through the successful strategy, design, and development of customizing the Staffbase platform, but it also supports implementation and ongoing maintenance and optimization. This special service offering has resulted in new clients such as Alaska Airlines and Mister Car Wash.

"Modus has enabled workflows through our Staffbase intranet that wouldn't have been possible otherwise," says Rosie Cayetano, Senior Manager, Operations Systems, Mister Car Wash. "Their depth of knowledge coupled with proactive support has been invaluable to our business."

Expanding upon their partnership, Zeke Egbo, Channel Partner Manager at Staffbase says, "Modus has been a key partner in enhancing the experience our customers receive from the Staffbase platform. With their deep understanding of intranets, content design, and implementation, Modus helps Staffbase customers get the most out of their Staffbase investment."

"We are happy to provide distinct, tailored experiences that meet the unique needs of our clients and their most valued stakeholders — their employees," said Levine.

About Modus

Modus is an independent digital agency with more than 20 years of successfully helping organizations discover opportunities with human-centered design and development. Headquartered in NYC with offices worldwide, we design, build, and market digital products and experiences that people love. For more information, visit www.modusagency.com

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced provider of employee communications platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, automotive, retail, and energy & utilities, to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,500 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, Paulaner, UC Health, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2023 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting and is again the #1 Employee Communications Software on G2. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

