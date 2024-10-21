Modutek Corporation Announces Successful Participation at Semicon India 2024

Doug Wagner, CEO of Modutek, stated, "Semicon India 2024 was an incredible opportunity for Modutek to engage with industry leaders and showcase our cutting-edge technology…our participation here underscores our commitment to driving growth, both in India and globally." Post this

Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Solutions: The company showcased its state-of-the-art manufacturing systems, providing scalable and sustainable solutions for the semiconductor industry. This included Wet Process Equipment, as well as Fully Automated, Semi-Automated, and Manual Process Equipment. Modutek also introduced their customized solutions for Chemical Delivery/ Collection, Neutralization, and Air Scrubbing to support semiconductor fabrication processes.

Collaborative Discussions: Modutek's team engaged in collaborative discussions with key players in the industry, exploring potential partnerships and joint ventures to drive future growth and technological advancements.

Douglas Wagner, CEO of Modutek Corporation, expressed his excitement, stating, "Semicon India 2024 was an incredible opportunity for Modutek to engage with industry leaders and showcase our cutting-edge technology. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the semiconductor sector, and our participation here underscores our commitment to driving growth, both in India and globally."

Vineet Shrivastava, COO of Modutek Corporation, added, "The event allowed us to not only demonstrate our technology leadership but also to explore new opportunities for collaboration. Modutek is well-positioned to support the expansion of the semiconductor ecosystem in India, and we look forward to building on the relationships we established at Semicon India 2024."

Modutek's presence at Semicon India 2024 has strengthened its commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that empower the global technology landscape. With a focus on sustainable growth, the company continues to invest in research and development, ensuring it remains a leader in the semiconductor industry.

For more information about Modutek Corporation and its products, visit www.modutek.com.

About Modutek Corporation:

Modutek Corporation is a leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing equipment solutions that support advanced manufacturing technologies. The company is dedicated to driving innovation in the semiconductor industry, providing efficient, scalable, and sustainable solutions that enable global technology advancements.

Media Contact

Doug Wagner, Modutek Corporation, 1 408-362-2000, [email protected], www.modutek.com

SOURCE Modutek Corporation