Mohegan Selects iPost to Power Advanced Email and SMS Marketing Efforts

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohegan to the iPost family. As a leading brand in the gaming & entertainment industry known for its world-class experiences, Mohegan represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we love to support. At iPost, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited to bring that spirit to the digital marketing initiatives for Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Pennsylvania. Together, we look forward to elevating guest engagement, driving loyalty, and helping Mohegan reach new heights in their digital communications strategy," says Cameron Kane, CEO at iPost.

Mohegan's marketing team will use iPost's sophisticated segmentation, automation, and real-time analytics to better understand and serve its guests. With iPost, Mohegan aims to deliver timely, relevant communications that drive loyalty, brand affinity, and measurable business results.

"Mohegan is always seeking innovative ways to connect with our guests," said Erica Tessier Hunt, VP of Corporate Marketing for Mohegan. "Choosing iPost was a strategic decision rooted in one of our core values of blowing away the guest. We're thrilled about the new partnership as the iPost platform allows us to deliver a substantially more personalized, timely, and meaningful message that resonates with our audiences. "

This partnership highlights iPost's continued growth in the gaming and entertainment space, where the demand for secure, scalable, and intuitive marketing solutions is greater than ever.

ABOUT iPost

iPost is the premier email marketing platform designed exclusively for the casino and gaming industry. The company serves leading gaming properties, including DraftKings at Casino Queens, Potawatomi, The Queen, Mohegan Sun, RedWind Casino, Bally's and Parq Casino, delivering specialized marketing solutions that drive player engagement and maximize return on investment.

Founded to address the unique challenges facing casino marketers, iPost has established itself as the industry standard for gaming-focused email marketing technology. The platform's proprietary approach uses Player ID as the primary identifier, solving critical operational challenges that generic email service providers cannot address for gaming operators.

Core Platform Capabilities: iPost's comprehensive platform enables casino marketing teams to execute sophisticated campaigns through advanced segmentation based on gaming-specific metrics. The platform features intuitive drag-and-drop email builders, behavioral automation technology, enterprise-grade campaign controls, complimentary rendering previews, and detailed analytics reporting.

Industry Leadership: The company continues to innovate at the forefront of casino marketing technology, developing solutions that allow gaming operators to scale personalized communications while maintaining the high-touch experience that drives player loyalty and increases wallet share.

Company Information: For more information about iPost's casino email marketing solutions, visit ipost.com/email-solutions/casino.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

Media Contact

Marco Marini, iPost, Inc, 1 6506538111, [email protected], www.ipost.com

SOURCE iPost, Inc