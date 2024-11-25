Mohite Digital Services Successfully Executes Digital Marketing Campaigns for Major Conferences in Oman

Mohite Digital Services is thrilled to announce the successful completion of digital marketing campaigns for three prestigious conferences in Oman.

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mohite Digital Services is thrilled to announce the successful completion of digital marketing campaigns for three prestigious conferences in Oman: the Oman GreenBuild Conference (10-11 Nov), the IEEE Power Talks Conference (17-19 Sept), and the Oman Corrosion and Materials Conference (15-17 Sept).

These digital campaigns were designed to boost visibility and engagement, capturing substantial attention for each conference across Gulf and European countries. Thus they sparked strong interest among industry professionals and stakeholders, leading to visitor and delegate registrations for the events.

Oman GreenBuild Conference:

The conference promoted sustainable construction practices, aligning with Oman's green initiatives for eco-friendly development. Through targeted Instagram and LinkedIn marketing efforts, the conference received strong engagement from industry leaders and professionals committed to sustainable practices.

IEEE Power Talks Conference:

The conference centred around the newest breakthroughs in power generation, transmission, and distribution. We conducted a LinkedIn campaign that highlighted the latest advancements in the power industry, attracting thought leaders, researchers, and engineers from across the globe. The campaign played a crucial role in reaching a wide array of technology professionals and building a community around IEEE's innovative discussions and research presentations.

Oman Corrosion and Materials Conference:

The Conference focused on addressing critical issues in corrosion prevention and material management. We executed the LinkedIn and Google Ads Campaign outreach that fostered engagement with professionals dedicated to corrosion control and infrastructure longevity, enhancing the conference's impact on Oman's industrial sector.

"We are grateful to Raya Services for entrusting Mohite Digital Services, with the opportunity to manage the digital marketing campaigns for the conferences in Oman," said Vinod Mohite, digital marketing consultant.

In light of these successes, Mohite Digital Services invites companies across Oman to partner with us for digital marketing solutions, including PPC, social media marketing, web design, and SEO services.

About Mohite Digital Services

Mohite Digital Services is a leading digital marketing company in Pune, India, specialising in SEO, PPC, social media, and content marketing services. With extensive expertise in digital marketing for large conferences, the company has a proven track record of helping brands engage their target audiences and achieve their business goals.

We have served more than 100+ clients across various domains: software companies, e-commerce stores, manufacturing companies, advertising agencies, b2b branding agencies, real estate companies, and hospitality brands in India, USA, and Oman.

To further support Oman's business community, we are pleased to offer a free, no-obligation competitor analysis report, thereby providing valuable insights to help businesses refine their online strategy and stay competitive.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in our services.

Media Contact

Vinod Mohite, Mohite Digital Services, 91 9922490853, [email protected], https://www.mohitedigitalservices.com

