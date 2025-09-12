Moisant Promotional Products Acquires PepStep Promotions

Moisant Promotional Products has acquired PepStep Promos; both companies are Oklahoma-based promotional product companies with exceptional reputations in the industry. The acquisition expands Moisant's portfolio in Oklahoma and across the country.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moisant & Company, Inc. ("Moisant"), a family-owned promotional products company with deep roots in Oklahoma since 1990, has acquired PepStep Promotions LLC ("PepStep"), effective August 28, 2025.

The transition is currently underway, ensuring PepStep clients continue receiving the same attentive service they value, with the added benefits of Moisant's 35 years of experience and expanded resources.

"PepStep has earned a strong reputation for creativity and client care, and we are honored to carry that forward," said Teresa Moisant, Founder of Moisant. "This acquisition reflects our shared commitment to helping brands connect in meaningful and memorable ways."

Shelly Moisant Rainwater, Vice President of Moisant, added: "Since 1990, Moisant has proudly served Oklahoma and beyond with a personal, family-first approach. We're excited to welcome PepStep clients and look forward to supporting them with even more possibilities."

PepStep's Founder & Partner, Heather Boles, and Partner, Lori Price, expressed gratitude to their clients and partners. "Building PepStep has been an incredible and rewarding journey," said Heather Boles. "We are deeply thankful to the clients who trusted us over the years."

Lori Price added, "PepStep is committed to the care of our clients. We are confident Moisant will continue that tradition of service and are excited our clients will benefit from Moisant's longstanding experience and expanded offerings."

With the acquisition, PepStep's operations will fully transition to Moisant & Company. Clients can expect uninterrupted service, expanded product lines, and the same dedication to helping their brands shine.

About Moisant & Company, Inc.

Moisant & Company, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been family-owned and operated since 1990. As a full-service promotional products and branding solutions provider, Moisant partners with businesses and organizations nationwide to deliver innovative merchandise, personalized service, and lasting brand impact.

Media Contact

