Mojo AI Forges a New Identity: Transition from Edify.ai Reflects Strategic Focus on Mojo Brand

The name change has been carefully orchestrated to ensure a smooth transition without impacting current customers or users of Safety Mojo. All features and functionalities of the product remain unchanged, providing continuity in service for organizations relying on Safety Mojo's critical features.

"The rebranding to Mojo AI signifies our commitment to a unified identity, and reaffirms our position as a leader in developing world-class AI tools for safety professionals in every industry," says Cory Linton, CEO of Mojo AI.

About Mojo AI

Mojo AI stands at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the connection between people and data in high-risk environments. With a dedication to advancing the synergy between safety and technology, Mojo AI has garnered recognition for its unique implementation of advanced AI tools. The company's AI initiatives are profoundly impacting safety culture by expanding the reach of safety professionals within an organization and enabling them to make faster, better, data-informed decisions.

About Safety Mojo

Safety Mojo, positioned as Mojo AI's core product and advanced Safety Management Software, takes center stage in the company's mission to revolutionize safety culture in high-risk environments. Trusted by some of the largest construction programs globally, Safety Mojo streamlines day-to-day safety processes, while effectively improving safety behaviors at the front line.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence in Safety Mojo underscores Mojo AI's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety culture, reduce incident rates, and drastically lower insurance costs.

For more information about Mojo AI, Safety Mojo, and their impact on construction safety and safety culture, please visit the new website at https://getmojo.ai.

Media Contact

