MOJO Health Expands Personalized Holistic Health and Cancer Care Offerings with High-Quality Supplement Shop

"I've worked with hundreds of cancer patients and can say unequivocally that patients who start with stronger vitality weather health challenge storms with much fewer headwinds," says Oscar Sierra, Chief Health Officer of MOJO Health. Post this

The MOJO supplement shop follows the launch of MOJO Health's successful introduction of the holistic care Strategy Builder - a new-in-kind tool that empowers individuals facing cancer and side effects beyond cancer to create a personalized holistic strategy plan, in addition to their prescribed conventional treatment approach. With the addition of the supplement shop, individuals are not only able to craft personalized plans, but they can also enhance their plans with high-quality, natural products tailored to their needs and goals.

In addition, MOJO Health has also developed a foundational protocol - also known as the baseline supplements that anyone should consider adding to their daily life to improve their core health and to help improve their immune system.

"I've worked with hundreds of cancer patients and can say unequivocally that patients who start with stronger vitality weather health challenge storms with much fewer headwinds," says Oscar Sierra, Chief Health Officer of MOJO Health. "It's my goal to cultivate vitality and the core health of each unique patient within their physical, social, and chemical environment to fire up their immune system and prepare them for known and specific hits conventional treatment will likely take on their body."

"We've carefully hand-selected products and brands offered through MOJO Health, being mindful of 3 important factors: quality of the product, integrity of the brand, and thirdly, how carefully the product was packaged, warehoused, and delivered. Most of the time, I know the good people behind the scenes of the brands we selected personally and have direct access to them. I trust them and ask MOJO Health fans to in turn trust us."

MOJO Health's supplement offerings are available for purchase now on their website.

About MOJO Health, Founder Julie Stevens, and Chief Health Officer Oscar Sierra

MOJO Health is the revolutionary organization working to educate and empower patients to provide holistic healthcare access to all and change the cancer healing process to not only treat cancer cells but to heal the root causes of disease. Inspired by Founder and Chief Joy Officer Julie Stevens' experience pivoting from a devastating Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis to No Evidence of Disease (NED) in just 9 months, MOJO Health aims to extend every single newly diagnosed cancer patient with the same empowering advantages that propelled Julie's success to health.

In collaboration with Oscar Sierra (an esteemed cancer specialist, Licensed Acupuncturist, and Registered Herbalist w/ the Am. Herbalists Guild) and a robust 10-person healthcare team, Julie built MOJO Health to equip every patient with the tools, insights, and support they need for a resilient and successful path to life-long wellness. While the typical journey focuses only on treating cancer using one toolbox, (pharmaceuticals), MOJO Health adds five strategic toolboxes to the mix in addition to pharmaceuticals – diet, lifestyle, botanicals, facilitated healing, and nutraceuticals – for a comprehensive approach to truly healing the individual and fostering overall well-being. It's a race against time to achieve NED, which is why MOJO Health's approach emphasizes the importance of using data to predict treatment effectiveness, teaching patients ways to outmaneuver side effects, and ways to advocate and be their own champion. MOJO Health is tax-exempt and all donations are tax deductible.

Website: https://www.mojohealth.org/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mojohealthorg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mojohealthorg/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mojohealth

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MOJOHealth

Media Contact: RAGDOLL PR | [email protected]

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE MOJO Health