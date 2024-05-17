MOJO Health Further Transforms Cancer Care with the Launch of Revolutionary Health Registry

"I spent my life savings healing from Stage 4 cancer and want to create a way to help defray the cost for anyone newly diagnosed to leverage traditional healing approaches outside of what insurance will pay for," says Stevens. Post this

In addition to the Strategy Builder and Supplement Shop, MOJO Health has solved the following problems for patients over the past year:

Created a job description for patients (https://www.mojohealth.org/be-your-own-champion) Identified the 6 toolboxes to build healing strategies (https://www.mojohealth.org/mojo-6-tool-boxes) How to predict if a treatment is working quickly (https://www.mojohealth.org/be-a-data-g-1) How to outmaneuver side effects (https://www.mojohealth.org/strategy) How to plan for future financial wellness (https://www.mojohealth.org/podcasts) How to make oneself inhospitable to cancer (https://www.mojohealth.org/podcasts) How to select a healthcare team (https://www.mojohealth.org/strategy) How to protect oneself from Electromagnetic Frequencies (https://www.morejoyhealth.com/tranquility-blanket) And now how to make supplements and holistic healing more affordable (www.morejoyhealth.com).

"People want to help others on their health journey, but they often don't know what they can do to really help, so they often default to flowers, coloring books, blankets, and socks, which are very generous, but not actually helpful," says Stevens. "I spent my life savings healing from Stage 4 cancer and want to create a way to help defray the cost for anyone newly diagnosed to leverage traditional healing approaches outside of what insurance will pay for."

The MOJO Health Registry is available now on their website - Mojohealth.org.

About MOJO Health and Julie Stevens

MOJO Health is the revolutionary organization working to educate and empower patients to provide holistic healthcare access to all and change the cancer healing process to not only treat cancer cells but to heal the root causes of disease. Inspired by Founder and Chief Joy Officer Julie Stevens' experience pivoting from a devastating Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis to No Evidence of Disease (NED) in just 9 months, MOJO Health aims to extend every single newly diagnosed cancer patient with the same empowering advantages that propelled Julie's success to health.

In collaboration with Oscar Sierra (an esteemed cancer specialist, Licensed Acupuncturist, and Registered Herbalist w/ the American Herbalists Guild), Julie built MOJO Health to equip every patient with the tools, insights, and support they need for a resilient and successful path to life-long wellness. While the typical journey focuses only on treating cancer using one toolbox, (pharmaceuticals), MOJO Health adds five strategic toolboxes to the mix in addition to pharmaceuticals – diet, lifestyle, botanicals, facilitated healing, and nutraceuticals – for a comprehensive approach to truly healing the root causes of disease and fostering overall well-being. It's a race against time to achieve NED, which is why MOJO Health's approach emphasizes the importance of using data to predict treatment effectiveness, teaching patients ways to outmaneuver side effects, and ways to advocate and be their own champion.

