MOJO Health Further Transforms Cancer Care with the Launch of Revolutionary Health Registry

ATLANTA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOJO Health is excited to announce the unveiling of its revolutionary Health Care Registry – a new in-kind tool designed to empower individuals to actively contribute to the well-being of their loved ones facing cancer and other serious diagnoses even beyond cancer. Developed by Stage 4 cancer survivor Julie Stevens, the MOJO Health Registry features items hand-selected by the affected individual based on their holistic healing strategy, ensuring loved ones are able to improve the core health of the person with meaningful, personal, and needed resources without the financial toxicity that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.
The Registry launch accompanies MOJO Health's successful introduction of the holistic care Strategy Builder - a new-in-kind tool that empowers individuals facing cancer and side effects beyond cancer to create a personalized holistic strategy plan to outmaneuver side effects, in addition to their conventional treatment approach prescribed by licensed medical professionals. The launch also follows MOJO Health's introduction of its personalized high-quality supplement shop, which eliminates the legwork for individuals facing cancer or serious diagnoses even beyond cancer to find the best in-kind supplements to increase their overall health and prepare their body for treatment. Together, these new in-kind tools further MOJO Health's mission to evolve the average cancer healing process to include the best of both conventional and traditional healing methodologies.
"People want to help others on their health journey, but they often don't know what they can do to really help, so they often default to flowers, coloring books, blankets, and socks, which are very generous, but not actually helpful," says Stevens. "I spent my life savings healing from Stage 4 cancer and want to create a way to help defray the cost for anyone newly diagnosed to leverage traditional healing approaches outside of what insurance will pay for."
The MOJO Health Registry is available now on their website - Mojohealth.org.
About MOJO Health and Julie Stevens
MOJO Health is the revolutionary organization working to educate and empower patients to provide holistic healthcare access to all and change the cancer healing process to not only treat cancer cells but to heal the root causes of disease. Inspired by Founder and Chief Joy Officer Julie Stevens' experience pivoting from a devastating Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis to No Evidence of Disease (NED) in just 9 months, MOJO Health aims to extend every single newly diagnosed cancer patient with the same empowering advantages that propelled Julie's success to health.
In collaboration with Oscar Sierra (an esteemed cancer specialist, Licensed Acupuncturist, and Registered Herbalist w/ the American Herbalists Guild), Julie built MOJO Health to equip every patient with the tools, insights, and support they need for a resilient and successful path to life-long wellness. While the typical journey focuses only on treating cancer using one toolbox, (pharmaceuticals), MOJO Health adds five strategic toolboxes to the mix in addition to pharmaceuticals – diet, lifestyle, botanicals, facilitated healing, and nutraceuticals – for a comprehensive approach to truly healing the root causes of disease and fostering overall well-being. It's a race against time to achieve NED, which is why MOJO Health's approach emphasizes the importance of using data to predict treatment effectiveness, teaching patients ways to outmaneuver side effects, and ways to advocate and be their own champion.
