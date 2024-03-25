MOJO Health Launches Revolutionary EMF Shielding Tranquility Blanket

It's critical to use every resource, like our Tranquility Blanket, to protect the body from potential negative EMF impacts. This allows the immune system to focus where it really matters – like fighting or preventing cancer. Post this

Hand-sewn with love by artisan crafters in small batches to ensure superior quality, the blanket features an ultra-soft velour, generous sizing for ultimate coziness, and small air pockets to maintain perfect body temperatures year-round for maximized joy. Not only is the blanket designed with protection and comfort in mind, but it also prioritizes style with satin-finished edges, a "Cloudburst" colorway on one side, and a "Jubilee" blue-green on the other to compliment all home decor.

"The world is in the midst of the fourth economic revolution (technology), and there is minimal current data to understand the cumulative impact from EMF to our bodies now that it's everywhere from our wrist to our ears to our refrigerator, basically anything that connects to wifi or Bluetooth," says Julie Stevens, Founder and Chief Joy Officer at MOJO Health. "It's critical to use every resource, like our Tranquility Blanket, to protect the body from potential negative EMF impacts. This allows the immune system to focus where it really matters – like fighting or preventing cancer."

The EMF Shielding Tranquility Blanket is available now on Mojohealth.org for $198.00 for the first 150 blankets sold!

About MOJO Health and Founder Julie Stevens

MOJO Health is the revolutionary organization working to educate and empower patients to provide holistic healthcare access to all and change the cancer healing process to not only treat cancer cells but to heal the root causes of disease. Inspired by Founder and Chief Joy Officer Julie Stevens' experience pivoting from a devastating Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis to No Evidence of Disease (NED) in just 9 months, MOJO Health aims to extend every single newly diagnosed cancer patient with the same empowering advantages that propelled Julie's success to health.

In collaboration with Oscar Sierra (an esteemed cancer specialist, Licensed Acupuncturist, and Registered Herbalist w/ the Am. Herbalists Guild) and a robust 10-person healthcare team, Julie built MOJO Health to equip every patient with the tools, insights, and support they need for a resilient and successful path to life-long wellness. While the typical journey focuses only on treating cancer using one toolbox, (pharmaceuticals), MOJO Health adds five strategic toolboxes to the mix in addition to pharmaceuticals – diet, lifestyle, botanicals, facilitated healing, and nutraceuticals – for a comprehensive approach to truly healing the individual and fostering overall well-being. It's a race against time to achieve NED, which is why MOJO Health's approach emphasizes the importance of using data to predict treatment effectiveness, teaching patients ways to outmaneuver side effects, and ways to advocate and be their own champion. MOJO Health is tax-exempt and all donations are tax deductible.

Website: https://www.mojohealth.org/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mojohealthorg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mojohealthorg/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mojohealth

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MOJOHealth

Media Contact: RAGDOLL PR | [email protected]

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE RAGDOLL PR