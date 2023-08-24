Mojo Trek Earns Coveted Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

"We are absolutely thrilled that Mojo Trek has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. Our sustained growth is a testament to the deliberate efforts of our remarkable team, who consistently prioritize excellence in everything they do." Tweet this

Mojo Trek is a technology staffing company that provides an unparalleled recruitment experience grounded in transparency and integrity. From midsize technology innovators to Fortune 50 powerhouse corporations, Mojo Trek assists clients in building technology teams that drive innovation. With strategically positioned offices in Chicago and New York and development centers in Brazil, Colombia, and Poland, Mojo Trek seamlessly bridges the gap between companies and exceptional talent from both domestic and international talent networks.

Mojo Trek proudly holds certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women-owned Enterprise (WBE) through WBENC, the largest SBA-approved third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US. For more information, please visit www.mojotrek.com.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

