MOJO Web Solutions and ViaPlus to Modernize Georgia's MyPeachPass.com Experience

"Our goal is to make MyPeachPass.com a seamless and user-friendly experience for Georgia drivers." Alexander Fakeri, CEO & Founder at MOJO Web Solutions. Post this

MOJO will be responsible for enhancing the customer experience to provide Georgia's drivers with an easy-to-use and intuitive interface to their MyPeachPass.com accounts. Drivers that use the I-85 Express Lanes Extension, I-85 Express Lanes, Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, and the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will benefit from both ViaPlus and MOJO's experiences.

Drivers will be able to easily and independently add vehicles, order new tags, update payment information, check their balance, and even view trip history on the go, at any time. During this website and mobile app redesign, MOJO will additionally be focusing on ensuring accessibility and enhanced functionality that will serve all of SRTA's customers.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with the Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority and collaborate with ViaPlus on this important project," said Alexander Fakeri, CEO & Founder at MOJO Web Solutions. "Our goal is to make MyPeachPass.com a seamless and user-friendly experience for Georgia drivers."

Since 2017, MOJO has quickly become the tolling industry leader in digital customer journey development. MOJO has designed and launched projects with multiple tolling agencies including the Riverside County Transportation Commission, Northern Texas Tollway Authority, Kansas Turnpike Authority, and the Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority.

MOJO Web Solutions seeks to be a continued asset to the tolling and transportation industries as more organizations modernize their digital technology and offer more user-friendly experiences to their customers.

About MOJO

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, and founded in 2004, MOJO is an agency of customer journey architects that raises our clients' expectations of marketing by leveraging custom website design, application development, marketing consulting, storytelling, and digital marketing to create the most creative, innovative, and effective solutions that bridge the gap between marketing and operations.

Media Contact

Alexander Fakeri, MOJO Web Solutions, 1 (410) 439-1994, [email protected], https://mojo.biz/

SOURCE MOJO Web Solutions