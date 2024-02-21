MOKIBO's Magnetic Magic: The FreeAngle Series Launches to Transform iPad Convenience

"Whether you're a creative professional or a student, or just meticulous about productivity, the FreeAngle series can help simplify tasks and enhance your creative workflow." Post this

The MOKIBO FreeAngle Slim offers a more adaptable and minimalist approach. While it doesn't envelop the iPad entirely, it's a lighter, more flexible design. This caters to users who prefer a streamlined and versatile cover, allowing easier handling and iPad access.

Key features of the MOKIBO FreeAngle series include:

-Versatile Modes: Effortlessly switch from viewing to writing with versatile modes designed for maximum user convenience.

-Wide-Angle Range: The clear, glare-free screen has an adjustable angle range from 17 degrees for comfortable writing and 50-77 degrees for optimal viewing, catering to diverse tasks and preferences.

-Magnetic Apple Pencil Attachment: Prevent misplacement and enhance accessibility by magnetically attaching an Apple Pencil to the top of the iPad.

-Transformative Design: MOKIBO's strong magnetism allows users to transform their iPads into wall-mounted devices on surfaces like refrigerators, expanding the iPad's utility to various environments.

"The MOKIBO FreeAngle series is designed to help people save time, enhance creativity and reduce frustration," said Jeff Cho, CEO at MOKIBO. "Whether you're a creative professional or a student, or just meticulous about productivity, the FreeAngle series can help simplify tasks and enhance your creative workflow."

The MOKIBO FreeAngle series adjusts without rotating the iPad, preventing cable tangles and Apple Pencil misplacement by magnetically attaching the pencil to the top of the iPad. Users have easy access to their Apple Pencil when needed, streamlining the creative and note-taking process and reducing frustration. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/mokibo.

About MOKIBO

MOKIBO understands the daily challenges faced by iPad users. From the frustrations of mode transitions and screen angles to misplaced Apple Pencils and the demand for adaptability, these issues demand more than just quick fixes—they demand innovation. Out of this need for transformation, they created the MOKIBO FreeAngle series. Its core features—quick transitions between modes, wide-angle range adjustment, crystal-clear and reflection-free screen, convenient Apple Pencil access, and strong magnetic properties for wall-mounted use—all originated from its mission to address these pain points. Now, they're thrilled to launch this product to give iPad users a more convenient and user-friendly experience they've longed for. For more information, visit https://mokibo.com/.

Media Contact

