Molecular Biologist and Patent Attorney Joins Panitch Schwarze

Wu has extensive experience in securing patents for life science innovators, from drafting and preparing patent applications to prosecution and managing patent portfolios. As legal counsel for the nutraceutical company Neural Essence, he advised the leadership team on governance and business transactions, monitoring compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and European GDPR and developing strategies for brand protection through the prosecution of patent and trademark applications. He has served a wide range of clients in the international biomedical space, managing patent applications directed to biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, biologics, small molecules, identity protection, and food additives among other technologies.

"I am looking forward to helping Panitch Schwarze's clients secure protections for their valuable intellectual property," said Wu. "Navigating the patent application process is essential to supporting progress and innovation in the life sciences space, and I am excited to utilize my extensive experience as both a biologist and IP attorney in providing sound counsel and strategy to those at the forefront of this field."

Wu also has represented clients in trademark litigation and registered trademarks and copyrights, managing the portfolios of such leading pharmaceutical companies as Ganymed and BioNTech. His other services for life science clients include facilitating licensing/commercial and tech-transfer agreements between universities and start-ups, monitoring compliance with Medicare, and advising on such FDA considerations as Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Wu simultaneously earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Weill Cornell Medicine at Cornell University and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. He also holds an M.S. in Microbiology and Immunology from Stanford University and a B.A. in Molecular & Cellular Biology from the University of California at Berkeley. During his advanced studies, he conducted extensive research in molecular biology and contributed to a variety of scientific journals.

