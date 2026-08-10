Molecular Devices and HeartBeat.bio Help Researchers Identify Cardiac Safety Risks Earlier with New Human Cardiac Organoid Solution

By combining leading biology with scalable automation and analysis, we're helping accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to safer medicines Post this

"Researchers are under increasing pressure to make faster, more informed decisions while reducing risk throughout the drug development process," said Mary Duseau, President of Molecular Devices. "Together with HeartBeat.bio, we're helping make advanced cardiac organoid models more accessible and reproducible, enabling researchers to generate insights earlier and with greater confidence. By combining leading biology with scalable automation and analysis, we're helping accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to safer medicines."

The portfolio includes two options. The single-lineage cardioid kit generates cardiomyocyte-only cardiac organoids for cardiac biology and toxicity studies, while the tri-lineage cardioid kit produces cardiac organoids containing cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts, enabling investigation of fibrosis, chronic toxicity, and other mechanisms of cardiac toxicity. Both formats produce functional cardiac organoids with chamber architecture and support scalable research workflows.

"Cardiac safety remains one of the greatest challenges in drug development, and more predictive human model systems are essential to improve decision-making before compounds reach the clinic," said Michael Krebs, CEO of HeartBeat.bio. "By combining our Cardioid technology with Molecular Devices' expertise in the automation and integration of scalable workflows, we are making advanced human cardiac models more broadly accessible to the research community. Together, we aim to enable more predictive cardiac safety assessment and help accelerate the development of safer medicines."

Axxam S.p.A., a premier provider of integrated early drug discovery services, successfully validated the 3D Ready™ Cardioid Supplement Kit at both the phenotypic and functional levels, demonstrating the platform's robustness, reproducibility, and potential for translational drug discovery applications.

Researchers interested in early access to the 3D Ready™ Cardioid Supplement Kit and direct engagement with Molecular Devices scientific experts ahead of general availability this fall can apply here.

About Molecular Devices, LLC.

Molecular Devices, a Danaher Company, is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection, and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.

Molecular Devices is proud to be a part of Danaher. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

About HeartBeat.bio AG

HeartBeat.bio AG is a pioneering TechBio company developing breakthrough therapies for heart failure through its next-generation Cardioid Drug Discovery Platform. This proprietary platform integrates iPSC-derived cardiac organoids with advanced automation and AI-driven analytics to enable scalable, human-centric drug discovery. Utilizing physiologically relevant human model systems, HeartBeat.bio enhances translational predictability, shortens development timelines, and reduces clinical failure rates.

The company is advancing its own therapeutic pipeline while strategically partnering with pharma and biotech companies to co-develop transformative heart failure treatments. Initial focus areas include cardiomyopathies, myocardial fibrosis, and its effects on cardiac remodeling, a chronic disease phenotype prevalent in most heart failure patients.

HeartBeat.bio was founded in 2021 and is located at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, one of the leading life science clusters in Europe. The company received private investments by aws Gründungsfonds II, i&i Biotech Fund, IAG Invest, red-stars.com data AG, and Tensor Ventures Fund as well as grants from the Austrian promotional bank (AWS), Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) and the Vienna Business Agency.

For further information, please visit www.heartbeat.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Amy Smith, Molecular Devices, 1 4083344699, [email protected], www.moleculardevices.com

SOURCE Molecular Devices