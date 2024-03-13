Molecular Devices Appoints Mary Duseau as President, Bringing 25 Years of Experience in Life Sciences

It's a critical time for us to continue leading as the industry shifts toward 3D biology, and as we help transform the way researchers approach therapeutic discovery and development to ultimately bring life-saving treatments to bedsides sooner, cheaper, and safer. Post this

Prior to joining Molecular Devices, Mary spent six years at Leica Biosystems, also a Danaher operating company. During her tenure, she served as Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, where she was responsible for sales, service, customer experience, and people management for the nearly $1 billion business. Before Leica Biosystems, Mary was CEO and President for Roka Bioscience; Senior Vice President, Sales, for Andor Technologies; and Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, as well as Business Unit Leader, Imaging and Detection, for PerkinElmer – now Revvity.

"In this short time as president, it's clear that Molecular Devices' innovative technology and diverse team are enabling a revolution of human health – and that's really inspiring," said Mary Duseau, President of Molecular Devices. "Having held such respect for this company throughout my career in the life sciences, I'm deeply energized by this opportunity to now work from within. It's a critical time for us to continue leading as the industry shifts toward 3D biology, and as we help transform the way researchers approach therapeutic discovery and development to ultimately bring life-saving treatments to bedsides sooner, cheaper, and safer."

Mary holds a BS in Biochemistry, from the University of Massachusetts. She's based in San Jose, Calif., where Molecular Devices is headquartered.

