Molecular Devices Expands Access to Automated, AI-Ready Research Solutions Through Partnership with Automata's LINQ Platform

Collaboration enhances life science lab connectivity by integrating automated imaging and detection systems into research workflows
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high‑performance life science solutions and an operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), today announced a new collaboration with Automata, the London‑based lab automation company developing fully integrated, AI‑ready platforms for life science researchers. As labs face mounting pressure to boost throughput and data quality while managing limited hands‑on resources, new integrations between Molecular Devices' imaging and detection systems and Automata's LINQ platform will provide a scalable, interoperable foundation for fully connected research workflows.
Molecular Devices has a long history of designing instruments for automated environments, from the ImageXpress HCS.ai High-Content Screening System optimized for handsfree acquisition to SpectraMax Multi-Mode Microplate Readers that integrate seamlessly with robotics and scheduling tools. Now integrated into Automata's LINQ platform—which unifies instruments, robotics, and software—these systems support the generation of high-quality datasets for AI-powered discovery.
"Many of today's scientific teams are working to increase productivity and data quality without adding operational complexity," said Lars Hartvig Kristiansen, Vice President, Product Innovation and Strategy, Molecular Devices. "Combining Molecular Devices' microplate readers and high-content screening systems with Automata's LINQ platform gives customers a clear path to connected, scalable workflows."
The collaboration includes Danaher Ventures' participation in Automata's Series C round and board appointment, alongside expanded automation options enabled by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences instrument integration.
Additional details will be shared during the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) Annual Meeting in February.
About Molecular Devices, LLC.
Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection, and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.
Molecular Devices is proud to be a part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together, we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.
