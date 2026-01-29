Molecular Devices Expands Access to Automated, AI-Ready Research Solutions Through Partnership with Automata's LINQ Platform

Combining Molecular Devices' microplate readers and high-content screening systems with Automata's LINQ platform gives customers a clear path to connected, scalable workflows. Post this

"Many of today's scientific teams are working to increase productivity and data quality without adding operational complexity," said Lars Hartvig Kristiansen, Vice President, Product Innovation and Strategy, Molecular Devices. "Combining Molecular Devices' microplate readers and high-content screening systems with Automata's LINQ platform gives customers a clear path to connected, scalable workflows."

The collaboration includes Danaher Ventures' participation in Automata's Series C round and board appointment, alongside expanded automation options enabled by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences instrument integration.

Additional details will be shared during the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) Annual Meeting in February.

About Molecular Devices, LLC.

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection, and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.

Molecular Devices is proud to be a part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together, we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

