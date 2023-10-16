Molecular Devices Introduces CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System, a 3D Biology Innovation Hub for Fast, Reliable Drug Discoveries

By leveraging the power of automation and artificial intelligence, the CellXpress.ai system empowers researchers to achieve reliable, reproducible, and biologically relevant results at scale while streamlining routine responsibilities. Tweet this

Key features of the CellXpress.ai cell culture system include:

Reduce Labor Costs: Until now, large-scale cell culture has demanded round-the-clock oversight. The CellXpress.ai cell culture system uses automation and AI to maintain this 24/7 schedule, improving workflows and making assays more reliable and reproducible.

Integrated AI-Powered Software: The hub contains next-generation technology that reliably manages the entire cell journey. Integrated machine learning-enabled software facilitates the navigation and monitoring of complex cell culture workflows, including built-in protocols for generating 2D and 3D models.

Efficient Protocol Development: Flexible decision-making, initiated by the operator or via machine learning-powered algorithms, allows for efficient, customizable protocol development for seamless, quality-controlled collaboration within research teams.

Reproducible Results: Fully automated workflows deliver reproducible results across multiple team sites, instilling confidence in experimental outcomes, enabling faster decision-making, achieving milestones more rapidly.

Complete Event Log and Digital Microscopy Records: A comprehensive event log confirms on-time feedings and critical task execution, supplemented by detailed digital microscopy records.

Early CellXpress.ai users include life science leader HeartBeat.bio.

"At HeartBeat.bio, we are thrilled to be one of the first external users of the CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System," said Michael Krebs, CEO of HeartBeat.bio. "Last year, we unveiled our partnership with Molecular Devices to create the world's first fully integrated, high-throughput human cardiac organoid screening solution. With today's official launch of the CellXpress.ai system, we have taken a significant step toward automating HeartBeat.bio's proprietary Cardioid technology on this revolutionary platform, making highly-standardized organoids applicable for cardiac drug discovery and cardiotoxicity testing."

To learn more or to join a community of researchers at the forefront of innovation using the CellXpress.ai cell culture system, visit CellXpressAI.com. Molecular Devices will also showcase the solution at the Society for Biomolecular Imaging and Informatics Conference 2023 in Boston, MA, during a dynamic lunch-and-learn session on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 1:00-1:45 p.m.

About Molecular Devices, LLC.

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.

Molecular Devices is proud to be a part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Danaher is a global science and technology leader. Together, we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

