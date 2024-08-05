Molecular Devices Launches AI-Powered QPix Insights App for Microbial Colony Picking

New software enhances data analysis and visualization in automated microbial colony picking
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading high-performance life science solutions provider, today launched QPix® Insights, a cutting-edge software solution designed to streamline and enhance the microbial colony analysis process on the company's QPix® Microbial Colony Pickers. Developed collaboratively by Molecular Devices and IDBS, QPix Insights leverages contextual data management and mining to enable advanced data analytics and visualization, empowering informed decisions on optimal colony selection strategies.
"QPix Insights reflects Molecular Devices' expertise in bioanalytical measurement systems and IDBS' experience in scientific informatics and enterprise software to ensure it provides modern laboratories with powerful, easy-to-use tools for data analysis," said Celeste Glazer, Vice President of Global Product Management at Molecular Devices. "By integrating advanced data analysis and visualization into our colony picking workflow, scientists seeking to gain deeper insights on the morphological and phenotypic characteristics of microbial colonies are empowered to make data-driven decisions that optimize research outcomes."
Key Features and Benefits
- Informed Decision Making: QPix Insights leverages artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms to deliver comprehensive data analytics and interpretation of microbial colony morphology across various experiments, enabling the classification and identification of key parameters responsible for specific phenotypes.
- Streamlined Data Integration: The software integrates data from multiple sources, such as microplate reader screening results, providing a comprehensive overview and simplifying the analysis process, eliminating the need for manual data handling.
- User-Friendly Interface: Its intuitive interface makes complex data analysis accessible to users at all levels.
- Cost and Time Savings: By providing meaningful data, the software empowers scientists to make faster decisions, allowing more time for value-adding work and accelerating research timelines.
The software will be integrated into all newly acquired QPix Microbial Colony Pickers and is available for purchase from IDBS for existing systems. Learn more about QPix Insights here.
About Molecular Devices, LLC.
Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.
Media Contact
Amy Smith, Molecular Devices, 1 4083344699, [email protected], www.moleculardevices.com
