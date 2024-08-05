Molecular Devices Launches AI-Powered QPix Insights App for Microbial Colony Picking

By integrating advanced data analysis and visualization into our colony picking workflow, scientists seeking to gain deeper insights on the morphological and phenotypic characteristics of microbial colonies are empowered to make data-driven decisions that optimize research outcomes. Post this

Key Features and Benefits

Informed Decision Making: QPix Insights leverages artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms to deliver comprehensive data analytics and interpretation of microbial colony morphology across various experiments, enabling the classification and identification of key parameters responsible for specific phenotypes.

Streamlined Data Integration: The software integrates data from multiple sources, such as microplate reader screening results, providing a comprehensive overview and simplifying the analysis process, eliminating the need for manual data handling.

User-Friendly Interface: Its intuitive interface makes complex data analysis accessible to users at all levels.

Cost and Time Savings: By providing meaningful data, the software empowers scientists to make faster decisions, allowing more time for value-adding work and accelerating research timelines.

The software will be integrated into all newly acquired QPix Microbial Colony Pickers and is available for purchase from IDBS for existing systems. Learn more about QPix Insights here.

About Molecular Devices, LLC.

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.

Media Contact

Amy Smith, Molecular Devices, 1 4083344699, [email protected], www.moleculardevices.com

SOURCE Molecular Devices