Molecular Devices Launches Automated QPix FLEX Microbial Colony Picking System

The QPix FLEX reflects our commitment to enabling all scientists—regardless of lab size—to innovate faster, scale up more confidently, and achieve scientific breakthroughs in synthetic biology, microbiome research, and beyond. Post this

For scientists working in protein engineering and microbiome, traditional colony picking remains a bottleneck, often requiring hours of tedious manual labor and risking contamination or tracking errors. As projects scale and timelines tighten, researchers struggle with fragmented workflows, cramped lab spaces, and data integrity challenges. The QPix FLEX system removes these roadblocks, empowering researchers to automate their workflows without sacrificing precision, sterility, or traceability.

QPix FLEX Microbial Colony Picking System Key Features and Benefits

Compact Design, Big Impact: Ideal for labs with limited space, fitting effortlessly on the benchtop or inside hypoxic or anaerobic chambers. Its configurable deck and modular architecture grow with research needs.

Precision Picking with Phenotypic Insight: Advanced imaging and ultrasonic agar sensing deliver near-perfect picking accuracy, enabling detailed colony analysis by morphology and color for smarter downstream screening.

Built-In Sterility and Traceability: Integrated UV decontamination, ultrasonic tip washing, and optional HEPA filtration reduce contamination risk. Complete barcode-based sample tracking ensures data integrity at every step.

End-to-End Workflow Automation: Combines plating, streaking, colony picking, and hit picking in a single instrument, reducing hands-on time and error-prone manual steps while accelerating screening throughput.

To experience firsthand how the QPix FLEX system can enhance experimental flexibility, streamline workflows, and ensure reliable results for scientists across biotechnology and microbiome research, stop by booth 215 at the Global Synthetic Biology Conference in San Jose, Calif., May 5-8, 2025, or stand 401 at the SLAS Europe 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, May 20-22, 2025. Learn more here.

About Molecular Devices, LLC.

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.moleculardevices.com.

Media Contact

Amy Smith, Molecular Devices, 1 4083344699, [email protected], www.moleculardevices.com

SOURCE Molecular Devices