Molecular Devices Secures U.S. Patent for Scalable, Standardized Organoid Culture Method

"This patent marks an important step toward industrializing organoid research," said Mary Duseau, President of Molecular Devices. "By transforming what was once an academic process into a scalable, quality-controlled workflow, we're helping biopharma organizations accelerate discovery while aligning with the FDA's guidance to adopt more human-relevant, new approach methodologies (NAMs). Our goal is to give scientists confidence in consistent, assay-ready models that truly reflect patient biology."

Key advantages of Molecular Devices' process include:

Controlled bioreactor workflow: Produces organoids in large batches under tightly controlled culture conditions, reducing reliance on manual culture methods.

Standardized and reproducible: Minimizes variability by producing organoids with defined size, ensuring organoid batches perform consistently across assays and labs.

Versatile research applications: Supports high-throughput screening, disease modeling, and toxicity testing, enabling more predictive, human-relevant studies.

With this patent, Molecular Devices deepens its leadership in next-generation 3D biology and strengthens its IP portfolio to drive broader adoption of organoid systems in academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical research. Together with its integrated imaging, automation, and data analytics platforms, the company is empowering scientists to streamline discovery in precision medicine, regenerative biology, and early-stage drug development.

