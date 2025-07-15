Molecular Devices Unveils Next-Generation SpectraMax Multi-Mode Microplate Readers

Our new SpectraMax iD5e and SpectraMax iD3s readers are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern laboratories, support the holistic exploration of cellular processes through advanced multi-omics research, and enable customers to push the boundaries of complex biology. Post this

The SpectraMax iD5e and iD3s Multi-Mode Microplate Readers both offer tunable monochromator-based measurements with temperature control, making them ideal for researchers conducting absorbance, fluorescence, luminescence, and advanced detection assays. Common features include dual injectors with SmartInject® Technology for precise reagent mixing, as well as user-installable gas mixers and advanced shaking capabilities for live cell assays, providing flexibility and efficiency for diverse applications.

Microplate Reader Capabilities Compared

The SpectraMax iD3s reader was engineered for a streamlined design and affordability, making it ideal for labs seeking cost-effective solutions without compromising performance. The reader excels in performing ELISA, nucleic acid and protein quantitation, cell viability, and microbial assays. Its fully tunable monochromator wavelength selection offers assay flexibility, while optional upgrades—such as dual injection, advanced shaking, and environmental controls—enhance its versatility. The SpectraMax iD3s reader also features over 200 preconfigured protocols and a user-friendly interface, ensuring ease of use and enhanced productivity for various common assays.

The SpectraMax iD5e reader is an enhanced solution with hybrid optics, combining tunable monochromator and filter-based measurement capabilities. This reader is equipped to handle absorbance, fluorescence, luminescence, time-resolved fluorescence (TRF), and tunable fluorescence polarization (FP). Unique features of the SpectraMax iD5e reader include automatic filter identification using NFC functionality, western blot detection capabilities, and QuickSync data push technology for seamless data transfer. The microplate reader's flexible temperature control and intuitive touch screen interface make it ideal for busy, multi-user labs, ensuring reliable and high-performance results across an array of assays.

Intuitive Data Acquisition

SoftMax® Pro Software—the industry's most cited microplate reader software—powers both models and can be upgraded to a GxP version that assures full compliance with FDA and EudraLex guidelines. SoftMax Pro GxP Software streamlines workflows to optimize data integrity, analysis, and reporting, with secure, traceable electronic recordkeeping. Expert installation and validation services ensure operational specifications are met, supporting researchers in achieving reliable and compliant results.

The SpectraMax iD5e and iD3s microplate readers will be on display in booth #1407 at BioProcess International, September 15–18, 2025, Boston, Mass. Additional product information is available here.

