Molecular HPV Testing: 6.6% Revenue Growth 2023-2028, reports Kalorama Information

1. Prophylactic Vaccination against HPV:

HPV vaccines are designed to protect against the most common high-risk HPV types that cause cervical cancer.

Vaccination is a preventive measure and is often administered before potential exposure to the virus, ideally before the onset of sexual activity.

HPV vaccination has demonstrated significant success in reducing the incidence of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases.

2. Screening and Treatment of Pre-cancer Lesions:

Regular screening tests, such as Pap tests and HPV tests, are instrumental in detecting pre-cancerous changes in cervical cells.

Early detection allows for timely intervention and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions, preventing their progression to cervical cancer.

Screening, when followed by appropriate treatment, is a highly effective strategy in reducing cervical cancer risk.

Both prophylactic vaccination against HPV and routine screening with subsequent treatment of pre-cancerous lesions contribute significantly to cervical cancer prevention efforts. These measures are not only effective in reducing the incidence of cervical cancer but are also considered cost-effective public health interventions. Regular vaccination, coupled with screening programs, plays a crucial role in achieving the goal of preventing the majority of cervical cancer cases. Recent news regarding HPV screening involved global healthcare leader Abbott, who was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its molecular human papillomavirus (HPV) screening solution in November 2023.

The majority of HPV testing is performed in reference labs and clinical molecular labs using high-throughput systems as part of a liquid cytology workflow. Generally very little HPV testing is performed near-patient with only some atypical OB/GYN clinics and other outpatient care providers performing the tests in-house.

Over the last 25 years, molecular tests have been used in just about every segment of laboratory medicine. Covering diseases for which treatment decisions require accurate results, infectious disease testing makes up the bulk of molecular test sales. The COVID-19 crisis brought increased media attention and general awareness to the molecular testing technologies being utilized in infectious disease. Today, molecular diagnostics has evolved into an essential instrument in clinical medicine, influencing various facets of healthcare, according to Kalorama Information.

It is notable that the first category where molecular diagnostics earned their place was infectious disease. In this category, specific results were needed for treatment decisions. The pioneers in the molecular diagnostics field include Roche Diagnostics, Gen-Probe, and Becton Dickinson. The main focus of the initial molecular diagnostics products was infectious diseases including HIV, Chlamydia Trachomatis/Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG), and tuberculosis (TB). These diseases are still critical components of the market. Recently growth in molecular diagnostics methods has also been coming from cancer, TB, ISH/ FISH, and other areas.

