Molecular You Partners with HealthQuest Esoterics to Make Molecular Medicine and Testing Available to Clinics Nationwide

"We're excited to see our molecular testing and analytics solutions implemented across the U.S., helping practitioners to better understand their patients' health through detailed biomarker insights, and take action even before symptoms appear." Post this

Molecular You's advanced testing platform measures over 250 proteins and metabolites, offering comprehensive insights into a patient's current health status while flagging potential future health risks and the molecular mechanisms involved. The Molecular You platform helps providers deliver highly personalized care and empowers patients to be participants in their health journey.

HealthQuest Esoterics is a full-service medical reference laboratory, offering an extensive menu of tests with high accuracy and rapid turnaround to millions of patients and healthcare providers. With a strong reputation for delivering precision and quality in testing services, HealthQuest's advanced technological infrastructure and expertise will ensure that Molecular You's multi-biomarker analytics can be seamlessly integrated into the clinical workflows of providers.

"Molecular You's cutting-edge platform is a perfect fit for our vision of bringing advanced, actionable testing to providers across the country," said Tom Giancursio, CEO of HealthQuest Esoterics. "This agreement allows us to offer a solution that's not only innovative but also life-changing for patients and clinics looking to improve health outcomes."

Through this partnership, the integration of Molecular You's multi-biomarker testing with HealthQuest Esoterics' clinical laboratory expertise, optimized efficiencies and nationwide network of providers marks a significant step toward transforming predictive healthcare across the United States. Starting in Q4 2024, clinics will be able to offer patients access to Molecular You's 250+ biomarker blood test and analytics, setting a new standard in molecular medicine for optimized and proactive health management.

"With their state-of-the-art facilities and reach across the U.S., we're able to rapidly bring our biomarker testing products to more clinics and healthcare providers than ever before, so the patients they serve can access the latest, most comprehensive testing available. Together, we will help drive a new era of personalized, preventive healthcare today," said Jim Kean.

About Molecular You:

Molecular You is the first and only multi-biomarker analytics platform, providing decision support to clinicians and ACOs based on highly accurate predictive risk profiles in 26+ health areas. Their advanced low-cost molecular AI-powered blood analytics platform is driven by quantitative proteomics and metabolomics (over 250 biomarkers), that feed into an algorithm driven software program providing highly accurate predictive risk profiles for 26 health conditions. With Molecular You, the future of healthcare is transparent, predictive, and focused on maximizing patient health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.molecularyou.com.

About HealthQuest Esoterics, Inc.:

HealthQuest Esoterics, Inc. is a leading clinical laboratory specializing in providing high-quality diagnostic testing services to healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. With a commitment to innovation and precision, our state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and adheres to the highest industry standards for accuracy, reliability, and rapid turnaround times.

Founded on the principle of delivering personalized and actionable medical insights, HealthQuest Esoterics, Inc. focuses on helping clinicians make informed decisions that enhance patient outcomes. Our wide array of testing services includes specialized diagnostics in clinical chemistries, endocrinology, molecular diagnostics, and infectious diseases, among others.

We pride ourselves on being more than just a laboratory – we are a trusted partner in healthcare. Our expert team of scientists, technologists, and support staff are dedicated to offering exceptional service through cutting-edge testing solutions, continuous innovation, and a patient-first approach.

At HealthQuest Esoterics, Inc., we believe in empowering healthcare professionals with the information they need to provide personalized care that improves lives. With our unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we are transforming diagnostics and elevating the standards of patient care.

For more information, please visit www.hqesoterics.com or contact us at [email protected].

