Molecular You Welcomes Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi as Chief Medical Officer

"We are delighted to add Dr. Khaleghi to our world-class team at Molecular You," said Jim Kean, CEO of Molecular You. "His track record of success in bridging the gaps between science, medicine, providers, and patients will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and bring transformative healthcare solutions to market."

The company's advanced molecular AI-powered blood analytics platform is driven by quantitative proteomics and metabolomics, accurately measuring over 250 blood biomarkers. The provider-facing platform, now overseen by Dr. Khaleghi, is available to clinics across the country, giving healthcare providers deeper insights into the health of their patients at the molecular level.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi said, "I am thrilled to join Molecular You at such a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory. Having witnessed the transformative data revealed by biomarker testing, Molecular You's mission aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging innovative solutions that improve both the provider and patient experience."

Molecular You launched its platform in the Canadian market in 2022, and has been piloting with US-based clinics for the past year. The company is currently raising seed funding to further expand within the United States.

Molecular You is the first and only multi-biomarker analytics platform, providing decision support to clinicians and ACOs based on highly accurate predictive risk profiles in 26+ health areas. Their AI-powered blood analytics platform is driven by quantitative proteomics and metabolomics (over 250 biomarkers), that feed into an algorithm driven software program. With Molecular You, the future of healthcare is transparent, predictive, and focused on maximizing patient health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.molecularyou.com.

